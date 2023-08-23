Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.
The Writers' Guild of America (WGA) had walked off the job on May 2 after negotiations reached an impasse, and were later joined by members of the Screen Actors Guild, halting productions across Hollywood and costing the California economy billions of dollars.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Top entertainment headlines, all in one place
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of companies including Walt Disney and Netflix, changed its offer to include new details about critical issues like compensation, minimum staffing, residual payments and curbs on artificial intelligence.
According to the latest proposal, the WGA will get a compounded 13% pay increase over the three-year contract, and AI-generated written content will not be considered "literary material."
The streaming platforms also offered to provide the WGA, which represents around 11,500 film and television writers, with the total number of hours viewed for each made-for-streaming show in confidential quarterly reports.
"We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed. We are deeply committed to ending the strike and are hopeful that the WGA will work toward the same resolution," AMPTP President Carol Lombardini said in a statement.
WGA received the counterproposal from AMPTP on Aug. 11 and on Tuesday met with Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav, NBCUniversal Studio Group Chair Donna Langley and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, to discuss the new offer.
"But this was not a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave," WGA said in a message to its members.
The union said it explained in the meeting why the offer fell short and "failed to sufficiently protect writers from the existential threats that caused us to strike in the first place," but AMPTP released details of the proposal anyway.
WGA plans to continue picketing and said it would share with members more details on the state of the negotiations.
"And we will see you all out on the picket lines and let the companies continue to see what labour power looks like," it said.
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; editing by Stephen Coates and Devika Syamnath)
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP investigating Ford government's handling of the Ontario Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being referred to the file by provincial police.
LATEST UPDATES | Fire near Fort Smith breaches a major line of defence, update says
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
'We owe it to you to take action': Trudeau wraps cabinet retreat with message to millennials
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
BREAKING | India lands spacecraft near moon's uncharted south pole
India on Wednesday landed a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements.
Ontario court set to rule in Jordan Peterson feud over social media complaints
An Ontario court is expected to release a decision today that will determine whether controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson will have to undergo social media training.
Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks as Kyiv claims it took out a key S-400 missile defence system
Russia and Ukraine traded drone attacks early Wednesday, officials said, with Kyiv apparently targeting Moscow again and the Kremlin's forces launching another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots in what have recently become signature tactics in the almost 18-month war.
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
Teenager rescued with 7 others from a broken cable car over a Pakistan gorge says it was a miracle
The rescue of six school children and two adults who were plucked from a broken cable car that was dangling precariously hundreds of metres above a steep gorge was a miracle, a survivor said Wednesday. The teenager said he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal.
'Fire tornado' caught on camera by crews fighting B.C. blaze
An "incredibly rare" phenomenon called a fire whirl or fire tornado was caught on video by ground crews responding to a destructive blaze last week, according to the B.C. wildfire service.
Canada
-
Ontario court set to rule in Jordan Peterson feud over social media complaints
An Ontario court is expected to release a decision today that will determine whether controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson will have to undergo social media training.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating Ford government's handling of the Ontario Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being referred to the file by provincial police.
-
Broaden scope of Canada's weather alert system to account for wildfires, expert urges
As wildfires rage in western Canada, a communications and broadcasting policy expert says the national weather alerting system should account for a wider range of extreme events.
-
Kelowna-area evacuees providing encouragement to firefighters through doorbell cams, chief says
Hundreds of firefighters from dozens of departments around B.C. have been battling wildfires in the Okanagan over the last few days, and it turns out much of their work has been caught on camera.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Fire near Fort Smith breaches a major line of defence, update says
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
-
Canada must explore links between immigration, housing crunch: Marc Miller
The federal government is examining its approach to immigration as part of a wider look at what is driving Canada's housing crunch and what it can do about it. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Tuesday that at present he has no intention of adjusting immigration targets, but that population growth fuelled by new arrivals cannot be ignored.
World
-
Thaksin moved from prison to a hospital less than a day after his return to Thailand from exile
Thailand's divisive former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was transferred from prison to a hospital early Wednesday, less than a day after he returned from 15 years of exile and started serving an 8-year sentence.
-
Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks as Kyiv claims it took out a key S-400 missile defence system
Russia and Ukraine traded drone attacks early Wednesday, officials said, with Kyiv apparently targeting Moscow again and the Kremlin's forces launching another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots in what have recently become signature tactics in the almost 18-month war.
-
Kosovo inaugurates 'Wall of Honour' statue for 23 Albanians who rescued Jews during the Holocaust
A statue bearing the names of 23 Kosovo Albanians who rescued Jews from the Holocaust during World War II was inaugurated Wednesday in the capital, Pristina.
-
Two tankers have collided in Egypt's Suez Canal, disrupting traffic in the vital waterway
Two tankers carrying oil products and liquefied natural gas collided in the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic through the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said Wednesday.
-
Rescuers evacuate more than 100,000 people from flood-hit areas of Pakistan's Punjab province in 3 weeks
Rescuers have evacuated more than 100,000 people from flood-hit areas of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province in the past three weeks, officials said Wednesday.
-
Teenager rescued with 7 others from a broken cable car over a Pakistan gorge says it was a miracle
The rescue of six school children and two adults who were plucked from a broken cable car that was dangling precariously hundreds of metres above a steep gorge was a miracle, a survivor said Wednesday. The teenager said he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal.
Politics
-
'We owe it to you to take action': Trudeau wraps cabinet retreat with message to millennials
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
-
Canada must explore links between immigration, housing crunch: Marc Miller
The federal government is examining its approach to immigration as part of a wider look at what is driving Canada's housing crunch and what it can do about it. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Tuesday that at present he has no intention of adjusting immigration targets, but that population growth fuelled by new arrivals cannot be ignored.
Health
-
Wildfire smoke can damage the brain long after flames are extinguished, research says
A growing body of international research suggests pollution from wildfire smoke can produce cognitive deficits, post-traumatic stress and may even increase the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario on the rise as new highly-mutated variant emerges
After months of declining cases, Ontario public health data is showing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this summer.
-
Canada monitoring new COVID-19 variant: officials
Canada is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in several countries.
Sci-Tech
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | India lands spacecraft near moon's uncharted south pole
India on Wednesday landed a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements.
-
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
-
Meta rolls out web version of Threads
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'Ahsoka' stiffly brings the 'Star Wars Rebels' universe to live-action life
Awkwardly bringing the animated character to life in her own series, 'Ahsoka' gets so much right about the look and action of 'Star Wars' that its shortcomings – an overall stiffness slowed by long, pregnant pauses – feel more pronounced.
-
Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.
-
Behind 'Bottoms,' the wild, queer and bloody high school sex comedy coming to theaters
Gay High School Fight Club" was the working title of the script that Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott sent off to a producer a few years ago.
Business
-
Two tankers have collided in Egypt's Suez Canal, disrupting traffic in the vital waterway
Two tankers carrying oil products and liquefied natural gas collided in the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic through the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said Wednesday.
-
opinion
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
-
King Charles III's first official British coins, Queen Elizabeth II's last auctioned
The inaugural British coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III, alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, were auctioned on Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Sports
-
New York Red Bull tickets usually cost $46. Here’s what they cost now that Messi is playing
Seeing superstar soccer player Leo Messi’s debut in the New York area could cost you as much as a steak dinner at Peter Luger.
-
Knicks sue Raptors, accusing foe of using ex-Knicks employee as 'mole' to steal scouting secrets
The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
-
Already breaking Usain Bolt's youth records, teen sprinter Erriyon Knighton on fast track to success
From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.