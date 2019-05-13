Hollywood stars pay tribute to Doris Day
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 4:46PM EDT
Doris Day, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and ‘60s, passed away on Monday at the age of 97.
Day, who is most known for her roles in the comedies "Pillow Talk" and "That Touch of Mink," had been in good health, but had recently contracted pneumonia, her foundation said.
News of Day’s death elicited tributes from Hollywood stars and recording artists, including Paul McCartney, who called her "a true star in more ways than one."
"Visiting her in her Californian home was like going to an animal sanctuary where her many dogs were taken care of in splendid style," he said in a statement. "She had a heart of gold and was a very funny lady who I shared many laughs with."
A.E. Hotchner, who collaborated with Day on her memoir, told The Associated Press she “was such a positive, absolutely enchanting woman, and she was so loved.
The Golden GlobeAwards, for which Day is a four-time winner, called her “one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age.”
Carl Reiner, a comedian and actor, wrote the 1963 film “The Thrill of it All” starring Day and said he was “saddened” by her passing.
“Just a week ago, I contacted her and welcomed her to the 97 Year Actor's Club,” he tweeted.
Playwright Paul Rudnick tweeted that Day was “was kind and decent, onscreen and off.”
The family of Rose Marie, an actress who worked with Day on “The Doris Day Show”, called her “beautiful” and “genuine.”
“I’m happy (and) proud to say I knew her (and) loved seeing her close friendship with my mother,” the family tweeted. “They truly loved each other.”
The Reagan Foundation called Day “Hollywood royalty” and “a true legend in her time.” Ronald Reagan starred alongside Day in the 1952 film “The Winning Team.”
George Takei, an actor most known for his role on Star Trek, called Day a “Hollywood icon.”
“She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, ‘Que sera sera,’ but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day.”
With files from The Associated Press