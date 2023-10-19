Hollywood's actors strike is nearing its 100th day. Why hasn't a deal been reached and what's next?
While screenwriters are busy back at work, film and TV actors remain on picket lines, with the longest strike in their history set to hit 100 days on Saturday after talks broke off with studios. Here's a look at where things stand, how their stretched-out standoff compares to past strikes, and what happens next.
INSIDE THE ACTORS-STUDIO TALKS THAT FAILED
Hopes were high and leaders of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists were cautiously optimistic when they resumed negotiations on Oct. 2 for the first time since the strike began 2 1/2 months earlier.
The same group of chief executives from the biggest studios had made a major deal just over a week earlier with striking writers, whose leaders celebrated their gains on many issues actors are also fighting for: long-term pay, consistency of employment and control over the use of artificial intelligence.
But the actors' talks were tepid, with days off between sessions and no reports of progress. Then studios abruptly ended them on Oct. 11, saying the actors' demands were exorbitantly expensive and the two sides were too far apart to continue.
"We only met with them a couple of times, Monday, half a day Wednesday, half a day Friday. That was what they were available for," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher told The Associated Press soon after the talks broke off. "Then this past week, it was Monday and a half a day on Wednesday. And then "Bye bye. I've never really met people that actually don't understand what negotiations mean. Why are you walking away from the table?"
The studios said the SAG-AFTRA proposals would cost them an untenable $800 million annually. The union said that number was a 60% overestimate.
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, one of the executives in on the bargaining sessions, said that at the session that spurred the studios to walk away, the union had asked for a "a subscriber levy unrelated to viewing or success" on every subscriber to streaming services.
"This really broke our momentum unfortunately," Sarandos told investors on a Netflix earnings call Wednesday.
SAG-AFTRA leaders said it was ridiculous to frame this demand as as though it were a tax on customers, and said it was the executives themselves who wanted to shift from a model based on a show's popularity to one based on number of subscribers.
"We made big moves in their direction that have just been ignored and not responded to," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's national executive director and chief negotiator, told the AP. "We made changes to our AI proposal. We made dramatic changes to what used to be our streaming revenue share proposal," Crabtree-Ireland said.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT IN THE ACTORS STRIKE?
The actors are in unscripted territory, with no end in sight. Their union has never been on a strike this long, nor been on strike at all since before many of its members were born. Not even its veteran leaders, like Crabtree-Ireland, with the union for 20 years, have found themselves in quite these circumstances.
As they did for months before the talks broke off, members and leaders will rally, picket and speak out publicly until the studios signal a willingness to talk again. No one knows how long that will take. SAG-AFTRA says it is willing to resume at any time, but that won't change its demands.
"I think that they think that we're going to cower," Drescher said. "But that's never going to happen because this is a crossroads and we must stay on course."
The studio alliance said in a statement after the talks broke off that they had made generous-but-rejected offers in every disputed area. "We hope that SAG-AFTRA will reconsider and return to productive negotiations soon," the statement said.
The writers did have their own false start with studios that may give some reason for optimism. Their union attempted to restart negotiations with studios in mid-August, more than three months into their strike. Those talks went nowhere, breaking off after a few days. A month later, the studio alliance came calling again. Those talks took off, with most of their demands being met after five marathon days that resulted in a tentative deal that its members would vote to approve almost unanimously.
HOW DID PREVIOUS ACTORS STRIKES PLAY OUT?
Hollywood actors strikes have been less frequent and shorter than those by writers. The Screen Actors Guild (they added the "AFTRA" in a 2011 merger) has gone on strike against film and TV studios only three times in its history.
In each case, emerging technology fueled the dispute. In 1960 -- the only previous time actors and writers struck simultaneously -- the central issue was actors seeking pay for when their work in film was aired on television, compensation the industry calls residuals. The union, headed by future U.S. President Ronald Reagan, was a smaller and much less formal entity then. The vote to strike took place in the home of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, the parents of current SAG-AFTRA member and vocal striker Jamie Lee Curtis.
Mid-strike, the actors and studios called a truce so all could attend the Academy Awards -- a move forbidden under today's union rules. Host Bob Hope called the gathering "Hollywood's most glamorous strike meeting."
In the end, a compromise was reached where SAG dropped demands for residuals from past films in exchange for a donation to their pension fund, along with a formula for payment when future films aired on TV. Their 42-day work stoppage began and ended all within the span of the much longer writers strike.
A 1980 strike would be the actors' longest for film and television until this year. That time, they were seeking payment for their work appearing on home video cassettes and cable TV, along with significant hikes in minimum compensation for roles. A tentative deal was reached with significant gains but major compromises in both areas. Union leadership declared the strike over after 67 days, but many members were unhappy and balked at returning to work. It was nearly a month before leaders could rally enough votes to ratify the deal.
This time, it was the Emmy Awards that fell in the middle of the strike. The Television Academy held a ceremony, but after a boycott was called, only one acting winner, Powers Boothe, was there to accept his trophy.
Other segments of the actors union have gone on strike too, including several long standoffs over the TV commercials contract. A 2016-2017 strike by the union's video game voice actors lasted a whopping 11 months. That segment of the union could strike again soon if a new contract deal isn't reached.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TO MOVIES AND TV SHOWS?
The return of writers has gotten the Hollywood production machine churning again, with rooms full of scribes penning new seasons of shows that had been suspended and film writers finishing scripts. But the finished product will await the end of actors strike, and production will remain suspended many TV shows and dozens of films, including "Wicked," "Deadpool 3" and "Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part 2."
The Emmys, whose nominations were announced the same day the actors strike was called, opted to wait for the stars this time and move their ceremony from September to January, though that date could be threatened too.
The Oscars are a long way off in March, but the campaigns to win them are usually well underway by now. With some exceptions -- non-studio productions approved by the union -- performers are prohibited from promoting their films at press junkets or on red carpets. Director Martin Scorsese has been giving interviews about his new Oscar contender " Killers of the Flower Moon." Star and SAG-AFTRA member Leonardo DiCaprio hasn't.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
McGill program to encourage French on hold after Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
Anti-discrimination efforts falling short in public service, RCMP: auditor general
The federal auditor general says Canada's efforts to combat racism and discrimination in major departments and agencies are falling short. Auditor General Karen Hogan found in a report released Thursday that bureaucrats are failing to use data to understand how racialized employees are feeling.
It seemed like fast, easy money. By the time he realized it was a scam, it was too late
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Auditor general calls for online application portal for refugees amid severe backlogs
Refugees are being left behind by Canada's oversized immigration backlogs, and the federal auditor general is calling on the government to immediately create a way for them to apply online.
Calgary teen gives up on McGill dream after Quebec doubles tuition for some university students
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
RCMP tells owners to turn in guns after banned fully automatic model sold in Canada
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Canada
-
RCMP tells owners to turn in guns after banned fully automatic model sold in Canada
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
-
McGill program to encourage French on hold after Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Auditor general calls for online application portal for refugees amid severe backlogs
Refugees are being left behind by Canada's oversized immigration backlogs, and the federal auditor general is calling on the government to immediately create a way for them to apply online.
-
After two weeks, minister hasn't visited tent city outside Newfoundland legislature
A homeless encampment has been outside the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature building for more than two weeks, but the minister for housing hasn't been out to see it.
-
Calgary teen gives up on McGill dream after Quebec doubles tuition for some university students
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
-
Hospital vending machines to dispense needles, naloxone on Vancouver Island
Drug users will soon be able to access harm reduction supplies, such as needles, naloxone and drug-testing strips, from vending machines at three Vancouver Island hospitals.
World
-
Hundreds told to evacuate in Scotland as Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and floods
Hundreds of people were being evacuated from their homes and schools closed in parts of Scotland on Thursday, as much of northern Europe braced for stormy weather, heavy rain and gale-force winds from the east.
-
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
-
Italian lawmakers approve 10 million euros for long-delayed Holocaust Museum in Rome
Italian lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to back a long-delayed project to build a Holocaust Museum in Rome, underlining the urgency of the undertaking following the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas fighters in what have been deemed the deadliest attacks on Jews since the Holocaust.
-
China is building up its nuclear weapons arsenal faster than previous projections, a U.S. report says
A Pentagon report on China's military power says Beijing is exceeding previous projections of how quickly it is building up its nuclear weapons arsenal and is "almost certainly" learning lessons from Russia's war in Ukraine about what a conflict over Taiwan might look like.
-
Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a 'foreign agent'
A Russian-American journalist working for a U.S. government-funded media company has been detained in Russia and charged with failing to register as a 'foreign agent', according to her employer.
-
Russian foreign minister offers security talks with North Korea, China as he visits Pyongyang
Russia's foreign minister proposed regular security talks with North Korea and China to deal with what he described as increasing U.S.-led regional military threats, as he met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top diplomat on Thursday during a visit to Pyongyang.
Politics
-
Auditor general calls for online application portal for refugees amid severe backlogs
Refugees are being left behind by Canada's oversized immigration backlogs, and the federal auditor general is calling on the government to immediately create a way for them to apply online.
-
Anti-discrimination efforts falling short in public service, RCMP: auditor general
The federal auditor general says Canada's efforts to combat racism and discrimination in major departments and agencies are falling short. Auditor General Karen Hogan found in a report released Thursday that bureaucrats are failing to use data to understand how racialized employees are feeling.
-
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of last resort': audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
Health
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
Hospital vending machines to dispense needles, naloxone on Vancouver Island
Drug users will soon be able to access harm reduction supplies, such as needles, naloxone and drug-testing strips, from vending machines at three Vancouver Island hospitals.
-
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of last resort': audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
Sci-Tech
-
EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war
The European Union ratcheted up its scrutiny of Big Tech companies on Thursday with demands for Meta and TikTok to detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Musk's X tests US $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
-
New security robot unveiled at Toronto Pearson airport
There’s a new crew member at Toronto Pearson International Airport dedicated to securing the runways at Canada’s busiest travel hub.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood's actors strike is nearing its 100th day. Why hasn't a deal been reached and what's next?
While screenwriters are busy back at work, film and TV actors remain on picket lines, with the longest strike in their history set to hit 100 days on Saturday after talks broke off with studios. Here's a look at where things stand, how their stretched-out standoff compares to past strikes, and what happens next.
-
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in 'Rocky' films, dies at 83
Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie, the rough-hewn, mumbling-and-grumbling best friend, corner man and brother-in-law to Sylvester Stallone in the 'Rocky' franchise, has died.
-
Review: Bad Bunny's latest album a rap-heavy treatise on fame and an ode to his 'real fans'
It is what every artist wants and so few manage: distinction. In a heartbeat, Bad Bunny 's idiosyncratic baritone -- instantaneously recognizable in both in his somber singing and stadium-sized raps. There is no question when Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio's records are playing.
Business
-
Nokia plans to cut up to 14,000 jobs after sales and profits plunge in a weak market
Telecom gear maker Nokia said Thursday that it is planning to cut up to 14,000 jobs worldwide, or 16 per cent of its workforce, as part of a push to reduce costs following a plunge in third-quarter sales and profit.
-
Canadian, U.S. markets fall amid ongoing rate uncertainty, mixed U.S. earnings
Canada's main stock index lost more than one per cent Wednesday amid broad-based losses led by industrials, utilities and base metals, while U.S. markets also fell. The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 242.10 points at 19,450.70.
-
It seemed like fast, easy money. By the time he realized it was a scam, it was too late
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Lifestyle
-
Bottle of 'most-sought after Scotch whisky' to come under hammer at Sotheby's in London next month
A bottle of 'the most-sought-after Scotch whisky' is set to go up for auction next month, with an estimated price of up to 1.2 million pounds (US $1.4 million), the auction house Sotheby's said Thursday.
-
'World's best' bar for 2023 is revealed
Barcelona has retained its grip on the World's 50 Best Bars list as intimate cocktail joint Sips claimed the top spot at 2023's awards.
-
See inside the US$50 million penthouse that will crown the Waldorf Astoria Miami
The developers behind Miami's glittering Waldorf Astoria supertall have unveiled the first look at the 1,049-foot tower's $50 million penthouse, one of the most expensive units to come to market in the city.
Sports
-
Shakib out injured as Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat against India at Cricket World Cup
Captain Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out because of injury before Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss against India at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday.
-
UEFA-sanctioned soccer matches in Israel halted indefinitely
Israel will not host any UEFA-sanctioned soccer matches until further notice, Europe's governing body said Thursday.
-
Financial investigators probing suspected contracts descend again on HQ of Paris Olympic organizers
Organizers of next year's Paris Olympics said their headquarters have again been visited by French financial prosecutors who are investigating suspicions of favouritism, conflicts of interest and misuse of funds in the awarding of contracts.
Autos
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.