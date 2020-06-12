Powerful Hollywood publicist and co-founder of BWR Public Relations Nanci Ryder has died in Los Angeles at the age of 67.

Ryder, who counted stars like Renee Zellweger and Courteney Cox as close friends, had been suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease.

She was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- or ALS -- in 2014.

The neurodegenerative disease gradually claimed her ability to walk, talk, eat and move.

Ryder's clients -- including Michael J. Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Viggo Mortensen and Sarah Michelle Gellar -- blossomed into close friends.

Zellweger thanked Ryder in her best actress acceptance speech when she won the Academy Award for "Judy" earlier this year and Witherspoon has called her a "second mother."

Ryder was given the 2018 A-L-S Hero Award and her acceptance speech was read by one of her best friends, Don Diamont from CBS' "Young and Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," as she was unable to speak.

Ryder wrote, "I never intended to be courageous or inspirational, but according to this award apparently I am," -- "So I ask you all today to promise me that -- no matter what -- that you will never, ever give up. That is another thing that ALS cannot take away -- our will to keep going."

During her 30-year-plus career behind the scenes, Ryder facilitated thousands of interviews on behalf of her A-list clients and manoeuvred many to glory.

She formed Nanci Ryder Public Relations in 1984, with Fox as her first client.