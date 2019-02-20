

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Indie rockers Hollerado are hanging up their instruments after one last whirl across North America.

The Ottawa-founded band says their upcoming album "Retaliation Vacation" and subsequent tour will be their last after 12 years together. The first single "One Last Time" was released Tuesday.

The band says on their Facebook page that: "All adventures have an end and we feel that we have reached ours."

Hollerado struck viral fame in 2010 when their music video for "Americanarama" grabbed the attention of actress Elizabeth Banks, who retweeted it to her followers. The video also caught the eye of influential U.S. music industry writer Bob Lefsetz, who made it the focus of an entire newsletter.

The clip, shot on a $4,000 budget, featured 24 actors each posing and dancing to the power-pop tune in a grid of boxes stacked four by six.

Hollerado says it will announce details of the upcoming tour shortly. Their final concert is already slated for the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on Dec. 13.

"We are all still best friends in the world and will cherish every second that we got to spend playing music together," the band said on Facebook.

Hollerado has indulged in various other projects that strayed into the absurd.

In February 2009, they embarked on a 28-day residency tour that saw the band visit the same seven-city circuit -- which included regular dates in Boston, New York, Montreal and Toronto -- for four straight weeks.

They also released "111 Songs," a five-and-a-half-hour project comprised of custom songs they'd written for fans who pre-ordered their previous album. Each track was written around two facts the person sent about themselves.