

CTVNews.ca Staff





An aspiring country music star from Alberta received the opportunity of a lifetime to sing a duet onstage with her idol Keith Urban thanks to a clever sign and a bit of luck.

Michela Sheedy and her mother and sister have been attending Urban’s concerts in Calgary since 2005. The 22-year-old backup anthem singer for the Calgary Flames calls the country music star an “inspiration” and says her family adores him.

When Urban came to town for a show at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday evening, Sheedy and her family were prepared. Sheedy was equipped with a homemade sign she hoped would grab the headliner’s attention with the message: “I will trade my sister for a chance to sing with Keith Urban.”

Sheedy said her sister was appreciative of the joke and even had a sign of her own that said, “Take me.”

As luck would have it, Urban spotted Sheedy’s poster in the sea of cheering fans during the concert and invited her and her family onstage with him.

“When we were on stage and he was talking to my mom and my sister, I had a moment to myself and said ‘OK, keep it together. Remember your words,’” she recalled to CTV Calgary on Monday.

When Urban asked Sheedy what she’d like to sing, the Okotoks resident broke into song and started singing “We were us” before the country star joined in.

“Me and him are singing into the same microphone and it was crazy. His face was practically on my face,” she gushed.

Although Sheedy said she’s not expecting the experience to launch her musical career, she said she’s just thankful that she had the opportunity to sing with someone she admires in front of such a large audience.

“I’m really prepared to just keep on working hard and writing good music and we’ll see where it goes from there,” she said.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Kevin Fleming