Hillary Clinton remembers Queen's 'continuing resilience' at TIFF
Hillary Rodham Clinton remembered the Queen as a role model of resilience at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The former U.S. secretary of state took the stage at a TIFF industry conference Saturday alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the prime minister's wife.
Trudeau asked the Clintons what they would have discussed with the Queen in a hypothetical interview for their streaming documentary series, "Gutsy."
The elder Clinton said she would have asked the British monarch about the source of her indefatigable commitment to public service over her 70-year reign.
"I would say to her, where did you find that continuing resilience, the courage, the gutsiness to do your duty every day, not missing a day," she said, noting that the 96-year-old carried out her ceremonial role of appointing the U.K. prime minister two days before she died.
The Queen was more inclined to ask people questions than to talk about herself, Clinton recalled.
"She rarely expressed her own opinion. That was not part of the queenly duties," she said. "But she was very quick to inquire about what you were thinking."
But Clinton wondered if the Queen might have offered the secrets to her longevity as a woman in the spotlight.
"Maybe she would be willing to share some of the ways that she did keep herself going," Clinton continued. "The three of us know when you're in the public eye, it's exhausting, and we need all the help we can get."
"Gutsy," which is streaming on Apple TV Plus, sees the Clintons speak with some of their heroes, including Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes and Jane Goodall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2022.
