Hillary Clinton remembers Queen's 'continuing resilience' at TIFF

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

Newly elected Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers his acceptance speech on stage after winning the leadership, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social