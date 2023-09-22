Hero or villain? Rupert Murdoch's exit stirs strong feelings in Britain, where he upended the media
Before he hit America, Rupert Murdoch ripped through Britain's media like a tornado.
His newspapers changed the political and cultural weather and swung elections. His satellite television channels upended the staid broadcasting scene.
Journalists and politicians in the U.K. both hailed and reviled the 92-year-old mogul after he announced Thursday that he was stepping down as leader of his companies Fox and News Corp., handing control to his son Lachlan.
For The Times of London, which he owns, Murdoch was "a trailblazer who changed the media." Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the tycoon "did more than any press baron in the last 100 years to promote the cause of the global free media that is indispensable for democracy and progress."
But to his critics, Murdoch was an unaccountable, malevolent presence in British life. Nathan Sparkes of Hacked Off, a press reform group that aims to curb tabloid wrongdoing, said Murdoch "presided over a company where widespread illegality occurred and was subsequently covered up." Ex-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn argued that Murdoch's outlets had "poisoned global democracy and spread disinformation on a mass scale."
U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt told LBC radio: "He is someone who, love him or loathe him, had a defining influence on all of our lives over the last half-century."
The Australian upstart was all but unknown in Britain when he bought flagging Sunday newspaper the News of the World in 1969, acquiring daily paper The Sun soon after. A hands-on owner, he reinvigorated Britain's stodgy, class-ridden newspaper scene with papers that embraced sports, celebrity, prize giveaways and sex -- most infamously with The Sun's topless "Page 3 girls."
In a 1989 BBC interview, Murdoch put his success down to his antipodean roots, saying Australians came to the U.K. with "greater determination and greater energy," unfettered by respect for "the rules of the `old world."'
"We did things that people said couldn't be done," he said.
Populist, pomposity-puncturing and patriotic, Murdoch's tabloids undeniably had flair. Critics deplored headlines like "Up yours, Delors," directed at then-European Commission President Jacques Delors, and "Gotcha!" -- the Sun's reaction when a British submarine sank the Argentine cruiser Belgrano, killing more than 300 sailors, during the 1982 Falklands War.
The Sun's coverage of the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster, in which 96 Liverpool soccer fans were killed, sparked outrage by making false allegations against the victims. More than three decades later, many Liverpudlians still refuse to read The Sun.
But politicians from both right and left courted and feared Murdoch, who added The Times and Sunday Times to his stable in 1981.
An arch-conservative who also hates the establishment, he was an enthusiastic supporter through the 1980s of Conservative leader Margaret Thatcher, who shared Murdoch's enmity toward powerful trade unions. After Thatcher's Conservative successor John Major unexpectedly triumphed in the 1992 election, the tabloid boasted: "It's the Sun wot won it."
Tony Blair's success in securing Murdoch's backing helped Blair's Labour Party win a landslide victory in 1997. Like other politicians, Blair denied giving Murdoch anything in return for his support -- though plenty of skeptics doubted that.
"There was no deal on issues to do with the media with Rupert Murdoch, or indeed with anybody else, either express or implied," Blair told a 2012 inquiry into media ethics, sparked by revelations that rocked Murdoch's U.K. empire.
In 2011 it emerged that employees of the News of the World had eavesdropped on the phones of celebrities, politicians, royals and even a teenage murder victim. Murdoch was forced to shut the newspaper, several executives were put on trial and former editor Andy Coulson went to prison.
Since then, Murdoch's News Corp. has paid tens of millions in compensation to alleged victims, including many who say they were targeted by The Sun. Prince Harry is among celebrities currently suing The Sun over alleged hacking, which the paper has never admitted.
Murdoch has condemned the phone hacking and other media misdeeds but claims he was unaware of its scope and blamed a small number of rogue staff.
A newspaperman at heart, Murdoch sensed by the 1980s that the media was changing and that pay television would be a central plank of the future. He launched satellite broadcaster Sky Television from a London industrial estate in 1989 on what he admitted was a "wing and a prayer."
Sky nearly collapsed early on but was salvaged when Murdoch secured the rights to show live Premier League soccer matches in 1992. Sports helped the company, later known as BSkyB, become a British broadcasting behemoth.
But the phone-hacking scandal forced Murdoch to drop a bid to take full control of Sky, in which he held a roughly 40% share. He sold his stake in the broadcaster to Comcast in 2018.
Murdoch still owns the Times, Sunday Times and Sun newspapers and struggling news channel Talk TV, but many industry-watchers suspect Lachlan Murdoch, who has much less interest in newspapers than his father, will eventually jettison the British papers.
For now, Rupert Murdoch remains a magnet for the powerful, and those who seek power, in Britain. The guest list for his summer party in June included Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, many members of his Cabinet and opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives funding from the Quadrivium foundation, founded by James and Kathryn Murdoch. More information about AP climate initiative can be found here.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES 'A very exciting day': Zelenskyy speaks to Parliament, Trudeau to offer $650M in Ukraine aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon be addressing a joint session of Canada's Parliament, making his case for continued support amid Russia's ongoing invasion. CTV News has confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce $650M in additional military assistance, as part of this historic visit. Follow along for live updates.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100K in gold bars, prosecutors say
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife were indicted Friday on bribery charges after an investigation that turned up US$100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash at their home, prosecutors said.
Former senior RCMP official Cameron Ortis is fighting his spying charges with a Charter challenge
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official accused of providing top-secret national security data to unauthorized persons, could be derailed by a constitutional challenge just days before jury selection.
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they’ve had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism from privacy watchdog
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled a 9/11 defendant incompetent to stand trial after a military medical panel found that the man's abuse in CIA custody years earlier had rendered him psychotic.
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Cyber security officials urge 'vigilance' against threats as Zelenskyy visits Canada
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, top security officials are re-issuing a call to 'adopt a heightened state of vigilance, and to bolster … awareness of and protection against malicious cyber threats.'
Canada
-
Cyber security officials urge 'vigilance' against threats as Zelenskyy visits Canada
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, top security officials are re-issuing a call to 'adopt a heightened state of vigilance, and to bolster … awareness of and protection against malicious cyber threats.'
-
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism from privacy watchdog
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
-
McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES 'A very exciting day': Zelenskyy speaks to Parliament, Trudeau to offer $650M in Ukraine aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon be addressing a joint session of Canada's Parliament, making his case for continued support amid Russia's ongoing invasion. CTV News has confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce $650M in additional military assistance, as part of this historic visit. Follow along for live updates.
-
'Freedom Convoy' did not get a heads-up about city injunction, court hears
Evidence in the trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers suggests city staff did not give protest organizers or their lawyers a heads-up about plans to file a court injunction against demonstrators.
-
Shimano recalls 760K bike cranksets in Canada, U.S. over crash hazard following injury reports
Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries.
World
-
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100K in gold bars, prosecutors say
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife were indicted Friday on bribery charges after an investigation that turned up US$100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash at their home, prosecutors said.
-
A Ukrainian missile strikes the headquarters of Russia's navy in Crimea
Ukraine struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in a missile attack Friday that left a serviceman missing and the main building smouldering, according to military officials on both sides of the war and images from the scene in Crimea.
-
9 deputies charged in death of man beaten in Memphis jail, including 2 for second-degree murder
Two Memphis jail deputies have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man who was having a psychotic episode and died in custody last fall after jailers punched, kicked and kneeled on his back during a confrontation, according to court documents released Thursday.
-
Sudan's military leader warns the war in his country could spread beyond its borders
The war in Sudan could spread beyond the northeast African country's borders if it is not stopped, Sudan's army chief told the United Nations General Assembly, while urging world leaders to designate the rival paramilitary force as a terrorist group.
-
Norway can extradite man wanted by Rwanda for his alleged role in the African nation's 1994 genocide
A man arrested in Norway, who is wanted by Rwanda for his alleged role in the African nation's 1994 genocide, can be extradited, Norwegian police said Friday.
-
A list of mass killings in the United States since January
The latest mass killing in the U.S. happened at a suburban Chicago home, where a couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot on Sunday evening. Officers were asked to check on the family at their home in Romeoville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Chicago after one member did not show for work that morning and phone calls went unanswered, police said.
Politics
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES 'A very exciting day': Zelenskyy speaks to Parliament, Trudeau to offer $650M in Ukraine aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon be addressing a joint session of Canada's Parliament, making his case for continued support amid Russia's ongoing invasion. CTV News has confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce $650M in additional military assistance, as part of this historic visit. Follow along for live updates.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they’ve had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
-
Freeland tables 'affordable housing and groceries' bill, Trudeau calls for all-party backing
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has tabled new legislation to implement the promised removal of GST from new rental developments, and to revamp Canada's competition laws, framing the bill as a package that will result in more affordable housing and groceries, eventually.
Health
-
Toronto woman completes race to end Alzheimer's, surpasses fundraising goal
A Toronto woman has completed 10 triathlons in 10 provinces to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research in honour of her mom and all Canadians affected by the disease.
-
Shimano recalls 760K bike cranksets in Canada, U.S. over crash hazard following injury reports
Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries.
-
Canada ranked 8th among 11 developed countries in seniors' care
A new study from the C.D. Howe Institute compares seniors’ care in Canada to that of other wealthy nations, providing insights into its relative performance and areas for improvement.
Sci-Tech
-
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
-
New app uses AI to help Calgary medical students practise interacting with patients
A Calgary medical student has developed an app that allows future doctors to work on their diagnostic and communication skills before they set up their practices.
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Dumb Money' is a rousing, high-energy, fist-in-the-air crowd pleaser
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Dumb Money,' 'Expend4bles' and 'Stop Making Sense.'
-
Hero or villain? Rupert Murdoch's exit stirs strong feelings in Britain, where he upended the media
Before he hit America, Rupert Murdoch ripped through Britain's media like a tornado. His newspapers changed the political and cultural weather and swung elections. His satellite television channels upended the staid broadcasting scene.
-
BTS member Suga begins alternative military service in South Korea
Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began fulfilling his mandatory military duty Friday as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in the country.
Business
-
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a US$2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.
-
Canada-India tensions spell trouble for trade growth, investment: business leaders
The escalating tension between Canada and India is jeopardizing delicate trade and investment relationships that the two sides have been working for years to advance, business leaders said.
-
Hero or villain? Rupert Murdoch's exit stirs strong feelings in Britain, where he upended the media
Before he hit America, Rupert Murdoch ripped through Britain's media like a tornado. His newspapers changed the political and cultural weather and swung elections. His satellite television channels upended the staid broadcasting scene.
Lifestyle
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
-
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
-
Shimano recalls 760K bike cranksets in Canada, U.S. over crash hazard following injury reports
Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries.
Sports
-
Canadian Premier League revamps trophy case with new hardware up for grabs
A new trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, will be presented to the regular-season winner. And the North Star Cup will replace the North Star Shield, which was previously awarded to the CPL's playoff champion from 2019 to 2022.
-
South America's 2030 World Cup soccer bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
The bid by four South American countries to host soccer's 2030 World Cup will stay intact until next year regardless of political tensions in the region, a top team bid official says.
-
Jets sign forward Colby Barlow to three-year, entry-level contract
The Winnipeg Jets have signed first-round pick Colby Barlow on a three-year, entry-level contract.
Autos
-
Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are targeted
The president of the United Auto Workers said Friday the union will expand its strike against major automakers by walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis plants in 20 states.
-
Lawyers who sued Tesla board for excess pay want US$10,000 an hour
A legal team that forced Tesla's directors to agree in July to return more than US$700 million in compensation to the automaker for allegedly overpaying themselves are now seeking a huge payday of their own.
-
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
General Motors and Stellantis announced fresh layoffs Wednesday that they blamed on damage from the United Auto Workers strike, and the labour standoff grew more tense just two days before the union was expected to call for new walkouts.