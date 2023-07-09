Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert

Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.

Video footage posted on social media by concertgoers shows the "As It Was" singer walking on the stage as an object hits him square in the eye during a "Love on Tour" concert.

He is seen flinching in pain when the object hits, and bent over while bringing his hands to his head to collect himself before continuing to walk forward.

Styles has yet to update his followers on his social media, but CNN has reached out to a representative for the singer seeking comment on the incident.

The unfortunate incident isn't the first time Styles has been the target of a flying object while he was performing on stage. In 2022, videos posted on social media showed Styles was hit by Skittles thrown at him during a Los Angeles concert.

The incident prompted the official Skittles Twitter account to post a message to their followers saying, "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles."

Styles joins the list, yet again, of artists who've recently been struck by objects while performing on stage joining Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max, as seen in various videos posted to social media.

Rexha and Drake were both targets of cell phones being thrown at them while on stage, with Rexha suffering a serious injury to her eye.

Ballerini was hit in the face in June when a bracelet was flung at her while she was performing, causing her to pause the song and step offstage, and Max was struck in the face by a concertgoer who breached the stage before being swept away by security.

The mounting incidents have sparked outcry from other artists like Adele, who told her Las Vegas audience earlier this month to "stop throwing things at the artist!"