Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
Video footage posted on social media by concertgoers shows the "As It Was" singer walking on the stage as an object hits him square in the eye during a "Love on Tour" concert.
He is seen flinching in pain when the object hits, and bent over while bringing his hands to his head to collect himself before continuing to walk forward.
Styles has yet to update his followers on his social media, but CNN has reached out to a representative for the singer seeking comment on the incident.
The unfortunate incident isn't the first time Styles has been the target of a flying object while he was performing on stage. In 2022, videos posted on social media showed Styles was hit by Skittles thrown at him during a Los Angeles concert.
The incident prompted the official Skittles Twitter account to post a message to their followers saying, "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles."
Styles joins the list, yet again, of artists who've recently been struck by objects while performing on stage joining Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max, as seen in various videos posted to social media.
Rexha and Drake were both targets of cell phones being thrown at them while on stage, with Rexha suffering a serious injury to her eye.
Ballerini was hit in the face in June when a bracelet was flung at her while she was performing, causing her to pause the song and step offstage, and Max was struck in the face by a concertgoer who breached the stage before being swept away by security.
The mounting incidents have sparked outcry from other artists like Adele, who told her Las Vegas audience earlier this month to "stop throwing things at the artist!"
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
'How do polar bears handle a heat wave?': Ont.'s polar bear habit shows CTV News
The recent heat wave across Ontario and much of Canada and the U.S. has had people looking for ways to ‘beat the heat,’ so how have northeastern Ont.’s three resident polar bears handled the recent warm weather?
Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
Family game nights boost children's math skills, 20 years of studies suggest
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Canada
-
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
-
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Vehicle fire on Montreal airport tarmac sends smoke billowing
Montreal firefighters were called to the grounds of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport Sunday afternoon after a fire erupted on the tarmac. A vehicle erupted into flames while it was underneath an airplane at around 3:25 p.m.
-
Syrian human rights defender becomes a permanent resident of Canada after being flagged as a security risk
The uncertainty that lingered over Noura Aljizawi's life over the past three years was lifted this past week. After initially flagging her as a potential threat to national security, the Canadian government granted the high-profile Syrian human rights defender and her husband permanent resident status.
-
Sudbury Pride cancels annual Pride March in response to criticism of police involvement
Fierté Sudbury Pride has cancelled its annual ‘Pride March’ following statements made by Black Lives Matter Sudbury.
World
-
NATO unity will be tested at upcoming summit. Ukraine's possible entry may be the biggest challenge
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO's much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.
-
U.S. drone strike kills an Islamic State group leader in Syria, the Defense Department says
A U.S. drone strike killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria hours after the same MQ-9 Reaper drones were harassed by Russian military jets over the western part of the country, according to the Defense Department.
-
Second girl dies after car crashes into London primary school
A second eight-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into a building at a south London primary school on Thursday, police said on Sunday.
-
Mexican military to take over airports as president takes aim at corruption, mismanagement
Mexico's armed forces are taking control of the capital's main airport, and the government plans to give the military control of nearly a dozen more across the country as the president takes aim at corruption and mismanagement.
-
Election tensions rise in Zimbabwe after police bar opposition party from holding a rally
Opposition party supporters in Zimbabwe chanted and sang freedom songs outside a courthouse Sunday following a decision to ban them from holding a rally six weeks before elections.
-
UN chief says Sudan is on the brink of a 'full-scale civil war' after nearly 3 months of fighting
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sudan is on the brink of a 'full-scale civil war' as fierce clashes between rival generals continued unabated Sunday in the capital of Khartoum.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
-
Minister says changes in progress after apology for racism faced by Black soldiers
Ottawa is continuing to implement recommendations brought forward as part of an apology for the systemic hate and racism experienced by an all-Black Canadian unit that served in the First World War, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Sunday.
-
Farmers wait as bill on carbon pricing exemption remains with the Senate
Canadian farmers are expecting to pay more to heat their barns and dry crops after a bill that would have exempted natural gas and propane from aspects of the carbon pricing scheme remains in the Senate.
Health
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
U.S. FDA asked to look into Logan Paul's energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
-
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Sci-Tech
-
Several planets including Jupiter, Mars to be visible in night sky near moon this month
The night sky is set to be crowded this month — several of Earth's neighbouring planets will appear near the moon in the next few weeks, creating a treat for stargazers.
-
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
-
Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyberattacks
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from 'Truebot' malware.
Entertainment
-
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
-
Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
-
'Insidious 5' topples 'Indiana Jones' before 'Mission: Impossible' launches
Indiana Jones' reign atop the box office was short-lived. In its second weekend in theatres, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth: 'Insidious: The Red Door.'
Business
-
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
-
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
-
Global cyberattack affected some U.S. Sun Life customers’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members in the U.S. was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
Lifestyle
-
Family game nights boost children's math skills, 20 years of studies suggest
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
-
Stolen dinos, giant spiders and burnt jackets: A look at memorable Canadian public art fiascos
A recent dino-napping in Ottawa's Chinatown was just the latest in a string of incidents that had people in Canada's capital astir about public art.
-
'How do polar bears handle a heat wave?': Ont.'s polar bear habit shows CTV News
The recent heat wave across Ontario and much of Canada and the U.S. has had people looking for ways to ‘beat the heat,’ so how have northeastern Ont.’s three resident polar bears handled the recent warm weather?
Sports
-
Canada's Shapovalov falls to Safiullin in fourth-round match at Wimbledon
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the men's draw at Wimbledon after suffering a fourth-round, four-set loss to Roman Safiullin of Russia on Sunday.
-
Canadian Michael Woods secures biggest career win at the top of legendary Tour mountain
Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday as two-time champion Tadej Pogacar further reduced the gap with overall leader Jonas Vingegaard.
-
Canada coach Bev Priestman names final 23-woman roster for FIFA World Cup
Canada coach Bev Priestman named her final roster for the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, acknowledging wins and losses on the injury front ahead of the 32-team tournament that opens July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
Autos
-
Verstappen takes pole at British GP, McLaren second and third in qualifying
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.