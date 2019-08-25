

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca





It’s been nearly six years since “Breaking Bad” fans have seen or heard anything about drug kingpin Walter White or his sidekick Jesse Pinkman.

But it seems like a binge-watching marathon is in short order after Netflix dropped its teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel movie ambiguously titled “El Camino," which means “the way” in Spanish.

The movie is scheduled for an Oct. 11 release.

The one-minute trailer features a somehow scruffier-looking Skinny Pete (played by Charles Baker) telling a room full of law enforcement essentially that he is no snitch.



MILD SPOILERS AHEAD:

The officers there seem keen on knowing everything about Bryan Cranston’s character, a chemist turned drug dealer, and more importantly, Aaron Paul’s bumbling man-child character, Jesse, following the ending of the critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad” finale.

Skinny Pete says that he won’t be spilling any beans on where his friend is or if he actually knows where he is.

It’s unclear how far into the future the spin-off movie will be taking place or if it will include anything from the recent TV spin-off “Better Call Saul,” which is a prequel featuring smooth-talking lawyer Saul Goodman.



REALLY BIG SPOILERS AHEAD:

The official synopsis for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” is:

The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.