Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95
Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and tough guys in "The Manchurian Candidate," "Ocean's Eleven" and other films, has died at age 95.
Silva's son Scott Silva told Variety that his father died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
Silva was a New York City native who dropped out of school as a teenager, in the 1940s. He was accepted the following decade into the Actors Studio, where fellow students included Shelley Winters and Ben Gazzara. He went on to have a long and busy career in film and television, with hundreds of credits before retiring from acting in 2001.
He had a breakthrough role on stage and screen in the 1950s as a drug dealer in "A Hatful of Rain" and supporting parts in two of Frank Sinatra's best known movies, both from the early 1960s: "Ocean's Eleven," the Las Vegas heist film that was a showcase for Sinatra, Dean Martin and other "Rat Pack" members; and "The Manchurian Candidate," the Cold War thriller about brainwashing and the attempted assassination of a presidential nominee that starred Sinatra, Laurence Harvey and Janet Leigh. (In his last film appearance, Silva was cast in the "Ocean's Eleven" remake from 2000 that starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt).
"Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest and most talented men I've had the pleasure of calling my friend," Dean Martin's daughter, Deana Martin, tweeted. "He was the last surviving star of the original Oceans 11 Movie."
Silva was also seen on such television series as "Wagon Train" and "The F.B.I.," and in such films as Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy," Jerry Lewis' "Cinderfella" and "Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai," in which he played a mobster in the 1999 release directed by one of his admirers, Jim Jarmusch.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.
Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Trudeau and ministers to attend next week's 77th Session of the UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to New York next week to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from Sept. 20-22.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Western defence officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
Puerto Rico girds for possible hurricane as Tropical Storm Fiona nears
Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
'She was amazing': Alberta man travels to the U.K. to pay his respects to the Queen
For one Alberta man, sending well-wishes from Canada was not enough following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which is why he hopped on a plane to London to say his goodbyes in person.
Canada
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
-
Some Canadians expect to watch Queen's funeral with sadness; others will skip it
For some Canadians, the queen's funeral on Monday will prompt sadness and trigger personal memories, but for others it's a distant event they intend to miss.
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
-
International student shot during GTA rampage dies in hospital
A 28-year-old international student who was critically injured during a deadly shooting rampage across the Greater Toronto Area has succumbed to their injuries.
-
B.C. government says school support staff across the province reach tentative deal
A tentative framework agreement has been reached for 40,000 unionized elementary and secondary support staff in British Columbia.
World
-
Three people are dead after a mid-air plane collision in Colorado
At least three people died after two planes collided midair Saturday in Boulder County, Colorado, officials say.
-
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crimes, sees no early end to war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday of committing war crimes in Ukraine's northeast and said it was too early to say the tide of the war was turning despite rapid territorial gains by his forces this month.
-
U.S.-U.K. relations enter new chapter as new PM, King settle in
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in.
-
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Western defence officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
-
Pelosi, other U.S. lawmakers visit Armenia as ceasefire holds
A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrived Saturday in Armenia, where a ceasefire has held for three days after an outburst of fighting with neighbouring Azerbaijan that killed more than 200 troops from both sides.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
-
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
-
South Korean president to visit Canada, talk trade, energy and security with Trudeau
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to discuss trade and security issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a scheduled visit to Canada next week.
Health
-
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
Jackson, Miss. had already been under a state health department boil-water notice for a month when torrential rain fell in August, flooding the Pearl River and overwhelming the treatment system. Water pressure abruptly dropped, emptying faucets for days. How did this happen? Residents, politicians, experts and activists say systemic racism is the root cause.
Sci-Tech
-
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
-
Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years
Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country.
-
Court rules in favour of Texas censorship law targeting Twitter, Facebook and other social media
A U.S. appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech.
Entertainment
-
TIFF 2022 capsule reviews: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Raymond and Ray,' 'The Good Nurse,' 'Sidney'
On CTVNews.ca, pop culture critic Richard Crouse offers capsule reviews for select films screened at TIFF 2022, including: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Raymond & Ray,' 'The Good Nurse' and 'Sidney.'
-
Chrissy Teigen says she's come to understand her miscarriage was actually abortion that saved her life
Following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Chrissy Teigen said she realized that what she had termed her miscarriage in 2020 was actually an abortion.
-
Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95
Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and tough guys in 'The Manchurian Candidate,' 'Ocean's Eleven' and other films, has died at age 95.
Business
-
Chinese factory churns out British flags after Queen's death
Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.
-
Compensating passengers for flight disruptions not enough: advocate
A consumer advocate says two recent regulatory rulings ordering Canadian airlines to compensate passengers for flight disruptions won't be enough to improve air travel in this country.
-
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Lifestyle
-
Queen's death creates frenzy for royal merchandise in Canada and abroad
The booming demand to own items related to Queen Elizabeth II offers a glimpse into a royal memorabilia industry that has surged in the wake of the monarch's death and is growing stronger as the globe continues with its 10 days of mourning leading up to her Monday funeral.
-
This is how much the average meal costs at Toronto's Michelin star restaurants
Just over a dozen restaurants in Toronto have now been awarded with Michelin stars, marking these institutions as the first in the country to join the prestigious ranking of global culinary destinations.
-
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
Sports
-
Auger-Aliassime guarantees Canada spot in quarterfinal stage of Davis Cup Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia on Saturday, to guarantee Canada's men's tennis team a spot in the quarterfinal stage of the Davis Cup Finals.
-
Jets remove 'C' from Wheeler, will play next season without a captain
Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler admitted that being the Jets captain had become a burden, one that he has now been relieved of by new Jets coach Rick Bowness.
-
Sharks, Kane reach settlement on termination grievance
Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season.
Autos
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.
-
Ford's new Mustang sticks with pure gasoline
Ford unveiled an all-new version of the two-door Mustang coupe at an event in Detroit Wednesday night. It will be offered only with pure gasoline power, at least for now.