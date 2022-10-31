Henry Cavill exits 'The Witcher' as Liam Hemsworth takes over lead role

Henry Cavill is seen here in Season 2 of "The Witcher" on Netflix. (Jay Maidment/Netflix) Henry Cavill is seen here in Season 2 of "The Witcher" on Netflix. (Jay Maidment/Netflix)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social