Helen Mirren graces cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue'

Helen Mirren, a cast member in the upcoming film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" arrives for the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Helen Mirren, a cast member in the upcoming film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" arrives for the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's behind Russia's natural gas cutoff?

Russia's Gazprom says it is halting natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, escalating tensions between the Kremlin and Europe over energy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and adding new urgency to plans to reduce and then end the continent's dependence on Russia as a supplier of oil and gas.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social