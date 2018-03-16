

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are investigating Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard after a series of sexual misconduct allegations surfaced.

No charges have been laid and police will not reveal what allegations they are probing.

Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray confirmed that the Sex Crimes Unit is involved in the ongoing investigation.

“I will not, however, confirm the identity of anyone who may or may not have come forward with a complaint,” Gray told CP24 on Friday.

Hoggard was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year by multiple women, including a Calgary radio host and, according to a CBC report, a woman who accused Hoggard of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room. Other allegations of inappropriate behaviour have surfaced on social media.

Hoggard’s lawyer has denied any wrongdoing. Hoggard said he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but acknowledged his “reckless and dismissive” treatment of women in the past.

"I understand the significant harm that is caused not only to the women I interacted with, but to all women who are degraded by this type of behaviour," Hoggard said following the allegations. "I have been careless and indifferent and I have no excuse. For this I am truly sorry."

When anonymous social media users began coming forward in February with allegations against Hedley, the band issued a statement acknowledging the importance of the #MeToo movement but said “there are at least two sides to every story.”

“The recent allegations against us posted on social media are simply unsubstantiated and have not been validated. We would hope that people will bear-in-mind the context in which these unsupported accusations have been made before passing judgment on us as individuals or as a band."

The allegations prompted immediate backlash from fans. Tickets for the pop-rock band’s concert were returned, and a Toronto tattoo artist said she’s covered up three Hedley tattoos in the last month.

The band has been dropped by its management team, taken off airwaves across Canada and booted from several scheduled performances. Hedley also backed out of a performance at the Juno Awards and removed itself from consideration for the prizes.

Despite the fallout, Hedley has continued playing shows across Canada. The band said it plans to take an “indefinite hiatus” after its cross-country tour wraps in March.

The purpose of the hiatus, the band said, is to "work on our personal relationships and who we are as individuals."

Hedley’s final show is scheduled for March 23 in Kelowna, B.C.