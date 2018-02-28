

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Embattled Canadian pop-rock band Hedley, which is facing mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, says it will take an "indefinitely hiatus" after its cross-country tour at the end of March.

The Vancouver pop rockers have been under fire since sexual misconduct allegations began surfacing online two weeks ago, suggesting inappropriate encounters with young fans.

Since then, a radio host in Calgary and a woman in Ottawa have also come forward alleging sexual misconduct and assault by the band's frontman Jacob Hoggard.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Hoggard says he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but acknowledges his treatment of women has been "reckless" and "dismissive."

The group has also been dropped by its management team, blacklisted by scores of radio stations and abandoned by bands booked as tour openers.

Hedley also withdrew itself from consideration for the Juno Awards.