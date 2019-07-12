

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard will head to trial over sex offence charges related to allegations brought forward by a woman and a girl under the age of 16.

A judge ruled Friday that the Canadian singer will stand trial over two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

Hoggard, 35, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has previously denied engaging in any non-consensual sexual behavior but said that, in the past, he has acted in a way that objectified women.

The judge’s decision comes after a two-day preliminary hearing in Toronto. Hoggard entered court dressed in a light grey suit and holding hands with his wife.

The case will be tried by a jury.

A publication ban in place restricts reporting on any evidence presented in the pre-trial hearing or any details that could identify the two complainants.

Hoggard was arrested and charged in 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. Police say the charges are related to three separate incidents that allegedly happened in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard is expected to appear in court next on August 23.