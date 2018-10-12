

Relaxnews





Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has just dropped a new song that features Drake singing in Spanish, while both artists feature front and center in the party-themed video.

The collaboration between the two stars was highly anticipated ahead of its Thursday release, having been teased on Instagram by both artists earlier in the year.

Bad Bunny takes center stage for much of the track, with Drake joining in on a Spanish verse.

Hear Drake sing in Spanish on new Bad Bunny track 'MIA'

Fernando Lugo directed the house-party video for the track, which was released by Drake's own OVO Sound along with Rimas Entertainment.

"MIA" is not the first time Drake has tried his hand at singing in Spanish: he likewise appeared on Romeo Santos's 2014 song "Odio.



