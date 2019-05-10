Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate has given birth to a boy.

The makeup mogul and social media celebrity tweeted Friday: “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

“He’s also Chicago’s twin,” she added, referring to her and West’s third child who was born last year via surrogate as well. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

