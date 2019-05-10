'He's here and he's perfect': Kim and Kanye welcome fourth child
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 12:52PM EDT
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate has given birth to a boy.
The makeup mogul and social media celebrity tweeted Friday: “He’s here and he’s perfect!”
“He’s also Chicago’s twin,” she added, referring to her and West’s third child who was born last year via surrogate as well. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”