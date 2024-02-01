Entertainment

    • 'He’s doing very well': Demi Moore gives update on Bruce Willis as he copes with brain disorder

    Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the "Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis" in 2018. (Phil Faraone/Getty Images files via CNN) Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the "Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis" in 2018. (Phil Faraone/Getty Images files via CNN)
    Share

    Though Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced more than 20 years ago, they remain close.

    While promoting her new show “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” Moore shared an update on Willis’s health.

    “I think, given the givens, he’s doing very well,” Moore said during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

    It was announced in 2022 that Willis would be stepping away from his career due to cognitive issues. He has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a progressive brain condition.

    Moore and Willis divorced in 2000, but share three adult daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

    “What I’ll say is what I say to my children, which is it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold onto what isn’t,” Moore said on “GMA.” “Because there’s great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that.”

    The former couple have continued to amicably share family experiences over the years. Willis has been married for more than 16 years to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News