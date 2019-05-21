

Relaxnews





Aaron Paul leads us into a sci-fi future in which people can make real connections with robot helpers and cyborg fugitives, as HBO begins the transition from "Game of Thrones" to "Westworld."

Downtrodden by life's cruelties, Aaron Paul's nameless character searches for something real -- and finds an injured cyborg in need of assistance.

This look at Season 3 of "Westworld" is set outside the high-tech Delos theme park that recreates Wild West America for their human customers and instead dives into the sort of high-tech society that could construct such a convincing escape.

Yet, as seen in Season 1 and 2, what goes on inside the parks doesn't always stay there -- some of their android hosts are gaining sentience and have tried to find a way outside of Delos's facilities.

That's assuming this Westworld III trailer is showing us the outside world rather than another elaborate construction: after all, the original 1973 "Westworld" movie was followed by a film about a "Futureworld" theme park.

Aaron Paul returns to TV having made his name as co-conspirator Jesse Pinkman in the network's earlier smash, 2008-2013's "Breaking Bad."

Subsequent roles included those of hapless and amiable slacker Todd Chavez in "BoJack Horseman" (Netflix, 2014-) and religious cult member Eddie Lane in "The Path" (Hulu, 2016-2018).

Debuting this "Westworld" teaser just ahead of "Game of Thrones" final episode, serving as an encouragement to keep subscriptions active, HBO's preview treatment also appeals as a radical reinvention of the series' universe.

"Westworld" Season 1 broadcast from October to December 2016 with its second season running April 2018 to June 2018. Season 3 is confirmed for 2020.

"Game of Thrones" has a spin-off of its own, a prequel now known as "Bloodmoon" and led by movie star Naomi Watts, currently anticipated for 2021.