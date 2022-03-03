Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is defending the contestants of his long-running game show after an awkward moment in which they had a difficult time answering a seemingly obvious phrase.

Earlier this week, the contestants took nine spins to answer “Another feather in your cap” with all but four of the letters revealed. Guessesfor the final word included “hat,” “lap,”and “map” before it was solved.

The clip has garnered millions of views since Tuesday, with people on social media calling it “brutal” and “The worst two-minute stretch in Wheel of Fortune history.”

On Wednesday, Sajak released a statement on Twitter defending the contestants, indicating that they had faced “online ridicule” since the episode aired and that while the puzzle may seem simple, it is not as easy when the cameras are on.

“Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn’t solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening,” Sajak tweeted.

Sajak added that the first guess – “Another feather in your hat” -- confused the contestants who all thought it was right.

“Imagine you’re on national TV, and you’re suddenly thrown a curve and you begin getting worried about looking stupid, and if the feather isn’t in your hat, where the heck can it be? You start flailing away looking for alternatives rather than synonyms for ‘hat.’”

“Of course, when it’s solved, you want to crawl in a hole. I’ve been praised online for ‘keeping it together’ and not making fun of the players. Truth is, all I want to do is help to get them through it and convince them that those things happen even to very bright people.”

Sajak added that the contestants were able to have a laugh at it their misfortune, but urged the those online to “have a little heart.”

“After all, you may be there one day,” he said. “And no one wants to be trending on Twitter.”

