Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction upheld by appeals court
A New York appeals court on Thursday upheld Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence, rejecting the former movie mogul's claim that the judge at his landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced him by letting women testify about allegations that weren't part of the criminal case.
The ruling by a five-judge panel in the state's intermediate appeals court affirmed one of the highest-profile verdicts to date in America's reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures -- an era that began with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.
Weinstein's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, said he is reviewing his options and will seek to appeal the decision to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals.
"We are disappointed, but not surprised," Engelmayer said.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who took office in January while Weinstein's appeal was pending, said in a statement that prosecutors were "gratified by today's decision, which upholds a monumental conviction that changed the way prosecutors and courts approach complex prosecutions of sexual predators."
Weinstein, 70, was convicted in New York in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant, Mimi Haley, in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from actor Annabella Sciorra's allegations of a mid-1990s rape.
The Associated Press does not generally identify people alleging sexual assault unless they consent to be named; Sciorra has spoken publicly about her allegations, and Haley has agreed to be named.
Weinstein is jailed in California, where he was extradited last year and is awaiting trial on charges he assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.
Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents Haley, Sciorra and another witness, said that she was "thrilled" Weinstein's conviction was upheld and that her clients' "many sacrifices for the cause of justice" were not in vain.
"Justice was done," Allred said. "But now I am also looking forward to the criminal prosecution of Mr. Weinstein in Los Angeles, where I also represent alleged victims for whom charges have been filed."
Former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who oversaw Weinstein's prosecution, told The Associated Press he has always had confidence in the strength of the case. He said he was confident that trial judge James Burke's rulings were fair and would be sustained on appeal.
"I am also grateful this decision by the appellate court fully credits the powerful testimony of the brave and strong survivors of Mr. Weinstein's abuse," Vance said. "Today, they are one step closer to full closure of the legal process, which they deserve."
The ruling follows several setbacks for women seeking to hold celebrity men accountable for alleged wrongdoing.
On Wednesday, a Virginia jury found that Amber Heard's abuse allegations against Johnny Depp were defamatory. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal after a Pennsylvania court threw out Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.
In Weinstein's case, the appeals court took an unusually long time to rule -- nearly six months after contentious oral arguments last December that stoked doubts about whether his conviction would stand. The court had been expected to rule in January.
At the hearing, some judges were critical of Burke and prosecutors, suggesting they were open to reversing Weinstein's conviction and ordering a new trial. Judge Sallie Manzanet-Daniels said Burke let prosecutors pile on with "incredibly prejudicial testimony" from additional witnesses.
But, in the 45-page ruling Thursday, the five judges were unanimous in finding that Burke had properly exercised his discretion in allowing testimony from three women who accused Weinstein of violating them but whose claims did not lead to charges in the New York case.
The judges also concurred with Burke's decision to let prosecutors confront Weinstein with evidence about other, unrelated misbehaviour if he'd testified, including whether he'd stranded a colleague in a foreign country, told people to lie to his wife, or screamed at restaurant staff while demanding a late-night meal.
The judges, in their ruling, said that although the volume of material -- pertaining to 28 alleged acts of boorish behavior over 30 years -- was "unquestionably large, and, at first blush, perhaps appears to be troublingly so," Burke properly weighed its relevance to the case. Weinstein didn't take the witness stand.
The panel also rejected Weinstein's arguments that Burke was wrong in other ways: by keeping a juror who wrote a novel involving predatory older men, and by letting a prosecution expert testify about victim behavior and rape myths. Burke did not allow testimony on similar subjects from defense experts.
Rules on calling additional witnesses to testify about "prior bad acts" vary by state and were an issue in Cosby's successful appeal of his sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania. New York's rules, shaped by a decision in a 1901 poisoning case, are among the more restrictive.
At the December hearing, Weinstein's lawyers argued the extra testimony went beyond what's normally allowed -- detailing motive, opportunity, intent or a common scheme or plan -- and essentially put the ex-studio boss on trial for crimes he wasn't charged with and hadn't had an opportunity to defend himself against.
"The jury was overwhelmed by such prejudicial, bad evidence," Weinstein lawyer Barry Kamins told the appellate panel. "This was a trial of Harvey Weinstein's character. The people were making him out to be a bad person."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Live coverage of Ontario election with only hours to go before polls close
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier. Follow along for live coverage.
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday.
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
Canada
-
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
-
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
-
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
-
Live coverage of Ontario election with only hours to go before polls close
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier. Follow along for live coverage.
-
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
-
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
World
-
Alleged gang-rape of woman on moving train sparks anger in Pakistan
The alleged gang-rape of a woman on a moving train has sparked anger in Pakistan, putting the spotlight on the South Asian nation's poor record with women's rights.
-
Colombian drug lord 'the chess player' dies behind bars in U.S.
Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, an elderly leader of the former Cali cartel that smuggled vast amounts of cocaine from Colombia to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, has died in a U.S. prison, his lawyer said Wednesday.
-
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
-
Buffalo gunman pleads not guilty to domestic terror charge
The white gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty Thursday to hate-motivated domestic terrorism and other charges. A prosecutor called the evidence against him overwhelming.
-
DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to serial killer
The remains of a teenager who went missing nearly 50 years ago have been identified through advanced DNA technology, and detectives believe she may have been slain by a police officer who was also a serial killer.
-
UN says Yemen's warring parties agree to renew truce
The United Nations said Thursday that Yemen's warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months. The development offered a glimmer of hope for the country, plagued by eight years of civil war, though significant obstacles remain to lasting peace.
Politics
-
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
-
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
-
Bill to create Canada Disability Benefit reintroduced but with few details
The federal government has reintroduced legislation to create a monthly benefit cheque for working-age Canadians with disabilities but Ottawa still can't say who will qualify, how much they'd get or when the cheques will start flowing.
Health
-
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
-
Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later
Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Across large parts of the United States, they are also increasingly difficult to obtain. Now, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, women will face even more hurdles in some parts of the country, and may have to travel to another state to get an abortion.
-
Study ties increasing depression in mothers to their child's risk of behavioural issues
A new American study has found a link between mothers who experience rising levels of depression prior to becoming pregnant until the months following birth, and their children's risk of developing behavioural issues.
Sci-Tech
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas's social media moderation law
The Supreme Court of the United States temporarily blocked a sweeping Texas law on Tuesday that restricts the ability of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to moderate content on their platforms. By a 5-4 vote, the justices granted an emergency request from the tech industry to block a lower court order that would have allowed the law to take hold, pending legal challenges.
-
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
Entertainment
-
Stormy Daniels fraud nets Michael Avenatti a 4-year sentence
Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds.
-
Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial ask to review testimony of complainant's friend
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard have asked to review the testimony of a friend of one of the complainants, hours after telling the court they could not reach a unanimous agreement on some counts.
-
'Top Gun: Maverick' brings back the Taiwan flag after controversy
'Top Gun: Maverick' is now showing Taiwan's official flag after an outcry, putting its release in mainland China in jeopardy.
Business
-
Deputy Bank of Canada governor warns key interest rate could rise above previous target of 3 per cent
One day after raising the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent, the Bank of Canada is warning Canadians that rates could rise above previously targeted levels in order to deal with what the bank calls 'entrenched inflation.'
-
S&P/TSX composite recovers in broad rally on signs that rate hikes starting to work
Technology and materials led a broad rally that drove Canada's main stock index higher as investors continued to digest the Bank of Canada's hawkish comments as they look for signs that higher interest rates are starting to slow the economy and tame inflation.
-
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a global economy suffering from soaring energy prices and the resulting inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
-
Scripps spelling bee contestants thrown by multiple choice questions
An onstage vocabulary round during Wednesday's Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals introduced an element of randomness into the venerable competition, forcing spellers to demonstrate a different skill set and knocking out some of the bee's most accomplished competitors.
-
Cape Breton teen pays costume tribute to 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach
Mattea Roach's 23 straight wins — at 23-years-old — captured the country's imagination, including that of a 16-year-old high school student in Cheticamp, N.S.
Sports
-
Women's tennis has less 'appeal' than men's, says French Open 1st female director Amelie Mauresmo
Amelie Mauresmo, a former No. 1 player who is in her first year as the French Open's first female tournament director, said Wednesday that nine of the 10 night sessions at Roland Garros involved men's matches because women's tennis currently has less 'appeal.'
-
RBC drops Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell as sponsors
The first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational has Dustin Johnson and 12 other PGA Tour members as part of its 48-man field next week outside London. The next move falls to the PGA Tour, which must decide whether to allow them to come back.
-
Ukraine beats Scotland 3-1 in World Cup qualifying playoff
Ukraine's emotion-filled quest to qualify for the World Cup amid an ongoing war moved past the first hurdle with a 3-1 win over Scotland on Wednesday in a pulsating playoff semifinal.
Autos
-
High prices, lack of inventory as rental car operators face vehicle shortage
Canadians looking to get away in the coming months may have a hard time getting around, as for the second summer in a row, rental car operators are facing a severe shortage of stock.
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse
Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race's record purse, earning an unprecedented US$3.1 million cheque for Sunday's victory.