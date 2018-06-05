

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

The hearing on Tuesday in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul on charges involving two women. Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of the alleged victims and says his client is confident he's going to clear his name.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has called it predictable that Weinstein's camp would attack the integrity of the women and of the legal system.

Weinstein is out on $1 million bail.