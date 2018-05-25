

Colleen Long, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Police say Harvey Weinstein has been arrested on rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct charges for encounters with two women.

The New York Police Department disclosed the charges Friday after the movie mogul turned himself in. He was due to be arraigned later Friday.

Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the criminal sex act charges stem from a 2004 encounter between Weinstein and an aspiring actress. She has said he forced her to perform oral sex.

The official says the rape charge relates to a woman who has not spoken publicly.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.