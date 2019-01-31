

The Associated Press





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - A storied Harvard theatrical troupe is honouring "Jurassic World" star Bryce Dallas Howard at the debut of its first performance with a co-ed cast.

The university's Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named the 37-year-old actor, producer and director its 2019 Woman of the Year and is feting her with a parade and roast Thursday.

The nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization will also preview a new production featuring a cast of men and women.

The historically all-male troupe announced last year it would cast women, reversing a policy that alumni and students have protested in recent years.

The award was first given in 1951. Previous winners include Elizabeth Taylor, Ella Fitzgerald and Meryl Streep.

Milo Ventimiglia of the hit television drama "This is Us" will be feted Feb. 8 as the troupe's 2019 Man of the Year.