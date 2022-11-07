Harry Styles postpones more shows because he's in bed with the flu

After rescheduling a Nov. 4 show in Los Angeles, Harry Styles has postponed more concerts because he's sick with the flu.

Over the weekend, Styles released a statement to social media regarding his health.

"Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since," Styles wrote on Instagram. "I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible. Until very recently I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would."

His "Love on Tour" is currently in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

"I'm sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight," Styles continued. "I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me."

The concerts that were scheduled for on Nov. 5, 6 and 7 are postponed until Jan. 26, 27 and 29 in 2023.