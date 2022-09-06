Harry Styles and Chris Pine 'spit take'? 'Don't Worry Darling,' we'll explain

From left: Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll at the 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 5, 2022. (Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP) From left: Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll at the 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 5, 2022. (Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day

The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.

Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson are shown in an RCMP handout photo. (RCMP)

Memphis police identify body of abducted jogger

Police in Tennessee said Tuesday that a body found during an exhaustive search lasting more than three days is a woman who was abducted and forced into an SUV during an early morning jog near the University of Memphis.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social