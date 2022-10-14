Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent

Scottish-born actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 72. (Credit: WikiCommons) Scottish-born actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 72. (Credit: WikiCommons)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social