NASHVILLE -- Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. has spent a lot of his life on tour buses and travelling from city to city, but even when the pandemic shut down the country, he couldn't sit still.

With the help of his daughter, Georgia Connick, who is a filmmaker, and a bunch of GoPro cameras, he embarked on a pandemic road trip to meet essential workers around the country who were risking their lives during the pandemic.

"United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes," a T-V special that airs on Sunday at 8pm ET/PT, highlights the everyday heroes along his journey to New Orleans, with help from Connick's celebrity pals including Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Sandra Bullock and Renee Zellweger.

The show also features musical performances from Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Branford and Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Irma Thomas and more.

Over the course of about 12 days, Georgia Connick filmed her father on handheld cameras or GoPros as he drove a recreational vehicle to learn about how the new coronavirus was affecting workers in public transportation, grocery stores, health care and more.

Harry Connick calls the trip highly emotional.

He says he hopes people will see the show as a kind of respite from the normal barrage of bad news.

The special will raise funds for charities that support underserved children, including No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.