'Happy Bday M8!': William meets Taylor Swift backstage at London show

Naheed Nenshi won the party leadership of the Alberta NDP Saturday.
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
William, who was celebrating his 42nd birthday that day, and the children later met Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, backstage.
The official @KensingtonRoyal accoount posted a photo of Swift taking a selfie with Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
“Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!” wrote the account.
Swift also posted a photo of herself and Kelce with the Royal trio to her official X account. She captioned it: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”
Other celebrity fans in attendance included Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayek, and Leslie Mann, according to photos shared by Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, who was also at the concert.
Swift opened the show by telling the crowd that there were 88,446 people in the stadium, according to PA Media.
She thanked the crowd for being there, “especially on a Friday night in the summer on a beautiful day in London,” and reminisced about gigs she performed in the city earlier in her career.
Swift is set to perform eight shows in London – more than any other city in the world.
According to the Mayor of London, nearly 700,000 people are expected to attend her London shows, which are predicted to boost the capital’s economy by £300 million (US$379.5 million).
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
A prominent church in Halifax has been ordered to close until further notice due to safety concerns with its steeple.
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters has set up an encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
A beam of sunlight poked through the log beam roof of Victoria's Mungo Martin House, creating smoky shadows as Indigenous dancers circled a fire in a celebration of wild salmon.
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has formally bid goodbye to the party that, on her watch, won government for the first and only time in 2015.
A Maine doctor who runs an addiction treatment center has been convicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing opioids, including oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl.
Donald Trump told a group of evangelicals they 'cannot afford to sit on the sidelines' of the 2024 election, imploring them at one point to 'go and vote, Christians, please!'
A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier arrived Saturday in South Korea for a three-way exercise involving Japan as they step up military training to cope with North Korean threats, which have escalated following a security pact with Russia.
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
Many are called but only one can be chosen to become Donald Trump's running mate in the upcoming election. Who will that be? CTV News' political analyst Eric Ham weighs in on what traits Trump's looking for, and who's in the running to become the potential next vice-president of the United States.
Iran's Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of a government critic and a popular hip-hop artist, Toomaj Salehi – who came to fame over his lyrics about the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in 2022 – his lawyer Amir Raisian said Saturday.
Provinces are reaching out to Democrats and Republicans alike to make their case for co-operation, bolstering efforts by the federal government to ensure Canada is prepared for any outcome in the upcoming United States election.
A video circulating online shows MP and former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino get spat on while on his way into a government building in Ottawa.
Here's the message from Dr. Marcas Bamman, a physiologist with decades of research into aging who preaches the benefits of weight-resistance training for those who are getting up there.
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
With summer officially here, many people are excited to go hiking along their favourite local trails or tackle an out-of-town bucket-list hike. But before you grab your backpack and race out the door, hiking and safety officials urge caution.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
NASA is planning to launch a satellite that will hunt for asteroids and comets that could pose a danger to Earth.
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
The film marked the first and only time he had acted opposite son Kiefer Sutherland, and they were cast as a former gunslinger and his estranged father who confronted a merciless businessman in 1872 Wyoming.
A group of hackers claiming responsibility for a cyberattack on CDK's software systems has demanded millions of dollars in ransom to put an end to the hack, which affected auto dealers across the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The decrease in the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate has helped buyers gain more confidence in the real estate market, but an Ottawa real estate broker says uncertainty remains an issue leaving some buyers skeptical.
Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group has gone ice-cold.
An Ottawa-based artist is responsible for Friday's Google Doodle celebrating ribbon skirts and shirts. The Doodle was posted on National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.
French luxury conglomerate LVMH has added a tiny Parisian bistro to its sprawling empire of designer fashion brands, jewelry makers and hotels.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies during a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.
When Arda Güler scored a stunning goal in Turkey’s 3-1 win against Georgia this week – rifling the ball into the top corner from distance – it enhanced his status as one of the best young soccer players in the world.
Kevin De Bruyne scored and Belgium got its European Championship campaign up and running after beating Romania 2-0 on Saturday
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
Bugatti has unveiled its new model, the Bugatti Tourbillon, a massively powerful hybrid with an equally impressive price tag. The car will replace the US$3.3 million, 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Chiron.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
Thousands of spectators are expected to turn up to the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, which takes place this weekend on Vancouver’s False Creek.
Capilano University's North Vancouver campuses remained closed Saturday, as a police investigation into "a threat of violence against a student on campus" remained ongoing.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A severe thunderstorm watch and a rainfall warning has been issued for Toronto and others parts of the GTA this afternoon with Environment Canada warning of torrential downpours and a risk of tornadoes.
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
Ottawa paramedics say a man was seriously injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Highway 417 Friday night.
A popular pathway through the heart of Kanata has been turned into a corridor of vandalism.
A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa starting Saturday morning.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters has set up an encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
Montreal police say that two women and one man, all in their early twenties, were found Saturday afternoon in good health.
The housing crisis means many tenants feel they are being overcharged for rent since apartments are in such high demand. A few banded together to make their voices heard but are fearful that speaking out could lead to eviction.
A storybook Stanley Cup win is there for the Edmonton Oilers.
A west-central Alberta community has declared a local health-care crisis to try to bolster its sagging numbers of family doctors.
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.
What would happen in the event of a city-wide wireless communication outage?
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
Southwest Winnipeg will soon have two new tennis courts for people to enjoy.
Based on all of the rain the province has received this season, Economic Development Regina (EDR) is predicting a $1 billion boost in yield potential for cropland in southern Saskatchewan.
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
An early morning fire that ripped through a structure in North Battleford claimed the life of one individual.
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
London police are investigating what has been described as a "suspicious death." Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.
Around 2 a.m., police posted to social media that Sunset Road was closed at Fingal Line would be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
As Pride month events continue throughout the region, on Saturday, the festivities were extra special in New Tecumseth.
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
The Chimczuk Museum is pouring out the history of whisky and its connection to Windsor-Essex through the opening of a temporary exhibit titled “Beyond the Barrel: Windsor’s Whisky History.”
A UFC Hall of Fame inductee and one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts is in Lakeshore this weekend to host a special training seminar at Hybrid Training Academy.
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
Nathan Hellner-Mestelman seems like an ordinary teenager walking down the hall of his high school, until he shares his extraordinary appreciation for static on the radio.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
Police in the Okanagan have been impounding more than a vehicle per day for excessive speeding this year.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
An Indigenous not-for-profit energy company is releasing a book about its fight to bring electricity to a group of First Nation communities on northern Ontario's James Bay coast.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for much of northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Saturday and continue into Sunday.
A coroner’s inquest will be held beginning July 29 into the 2017 death of Ruthann Quequish of Kingfisher Lake First Nation.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
