

CTVNews.ca Staff





Elisabeth Moss dedicated her Golden Globe Award win to Canadian literary legend Margaret Atwood.

The Los Angeles-born star won the best actress in a television drama category for her role in “The Handmaid's Tale,” an adaptation of Atwood’s best-selling novel.

In her acceptance speech at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Moss read a quote from the Canadian author’s 1985 novel.

“We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories,” Moss said.

In step with the spirit of the evening, Moss added: “Margaret Atwood, this is for you and all of the women who came before you, and after you, who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world.

“We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print,” Moss went on. “We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the stories in print. And we are writing the story ourselves.”

Yay! So happy for #ElisabethMoss and @HandmaidsOnHulu -- congratulations on your Golden Globe wins. The series is brilliant, and Moss expanded Atwood's character beautifully. — TK (@pigtailsflying) January 8, 2018

Thank you Margaret Atwood and Congratulations to Elizabeth Moss! — Corey G. McLaughlin (@EmbodyingSoul) January 8, 2018