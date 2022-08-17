Hanae Mori, designer for films, empress, dies, reports say

Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, center, is applauded by models after the presentation of her 1997-98 fall-winter haute couture collection presented in Paris, July 9, 1997. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File) Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, center, is applauded by models after the presentation of her 1997-98 fall-winter haute couture collection presented in Paris, July 9, 1997. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns

Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social