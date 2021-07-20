Advertisement
Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy speculation
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 12:34PM EDT
Justin Bieber shared a photo with his wife, Hailey, with a caption that prompted fans to speculate the couple are expecting a baby. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/CNN)
When Justin Bieber posted a photo of him and his wife captioned "Mom and Dad" his followers were like "baby, baby, baby, oh."
But wait a minute before you start picking baby names.
His wife, Hailey Bieber, was not having it and was quick to shut down any pregnancy speculation.
"I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted," she wrote in the comments along with a laughing emoji.
To underscore that the black and white photo of the Biebers that the singer posted showed Mrs. Bieber in a belly baring outfit with a very flat stomach.
The couple got engaged in summer 2018 and privately married at a New York City courthouse months later.
They later married in a ceremony attended by friends and family at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, in September 2019.