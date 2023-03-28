Gwyneth Paltrow's experts to testify in Utah ski crash case
Gwyneth Paltrow's attorneys are expected to call a series of experts and read depositions from her two teenage children on Tuesday in the first full day of the movie star's trial that they have to call witnesses to make their case.
Due to the trial's judge-imposed eight-day clock, Paltrow's defence team is expected to face tough time management decisions much like Sanderson's did throughout last week as they attempt to juggle family members, ski instructors and experts in skiing and brain science.
Paltrow is in court fighting a lawsuit from Terry Sanderson, the 76-year-old retired optometrist suing her for more than US$300,000 over a 2016 ski collision that he says left him with broken ribs and years of lasting concussion symptoms. The actor and Goop founder-CEO has denied Sanderson's claims that she crashed into him, countersuing for $1 and contending that he, in fact, skied into her.
Her defence attorneys will likely use their witnesses to continue making their two central, yet separate, arguments to the eight-member jury: That Paltrow did not ski into Sanderson and that he and his lawyers have exagerrated the extent of his injuries. As they cross-examined witnesses testifying on Sanderson's behalf last week, they connected the two claims by raising questions about Sanderson's motivations, painting him as an "obsessed" man trying to exploit Paltrow's wealth and celebrity.
The first five days of the trial in Park City, the posh Utah ski town where the actor and retired optometrist crashed culminated with explosive testimony from Paltrow on Friday and Sanderson on Monday. After Paltrow said that a groaning Sanderson had veered into her from behind causing her to panic and wonder if she was being "violated," Sanderson testified that Paltrow skied squarely into his back, sending him flying down the beginner run at Deer Valley resort.
"All I saw was a whole lot of snow. And I didn't see the sky, but I was flying," Sanderson testified Monday morning as a blizzard blanketed Park City outside the courtroom and Paltrow sat feet away.
In a show of how the trial's costs likely dwarf the amount of money at stake both sides have contracted brigades of experts to testify on their client's behalf. But those experts have come up against the eight-day clock Judge Kent Holmberg put on the trial. Lawyers on both sides have appeared strained as they've weighed their witness list and asked the judge to repeatedly clarify the time constraints. Paltrow's attorneys have complained about the schedule and repeatedly noted that their medical experts have flown in from out of state to testify on her behalf.
Similarly, Sanderson's attorneys last week called to the stand his personal doctor as well as experts in neurology, neuropsychology and radiology to testify on the extent of his injuries and post-concussion syndrome. They also questioned two of his three daughters, his ex-girlfriend and a ski buddy who claims to be the sole eyewitness to the collision.
To appeal to the eight-member jury, Paltrow's attorneys will confront decisions about how to balance the jargon-dense testimony of medical experts with that of family members and acquaintances. On Monday, her legal team called Deer Valley ski instructors and ski patrol to testify while high resolution animations of their recollections played on a projector between the witness stand and jury box.
On Tuesday, Paltrow's lead counsel Steve Owens said he planned to bring a skiing expert and neurological rehabilitation expert to the stand Tuesday as the trial over a 2016 ski collision in Utah enters its sixth day. Though he earlier said he planned to have them testify, Owens said excerpts from the depositions of Paltrow's children, 18-year-old Apple and 16-year-old Moses, would also be read in court. He said he was unsure whether his witness list would include Paltrow's husband, television producer Brad Falchuk as the judge indicated he intended to abide by the trial's eight-day clock.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.
Walmart Canada CEO says retailer not trying to profit from inflation
Walmart Canada is not trying to profit from food inflation, president and CEO Gonzalo Gebara told a parliamentary committee studying the issue Monday evening.
Indigenous concert in Vancouver cancelled over questions about performer's identity claims
The Vancouver Park Board and Britannia Community Services Centre cancelled an event Sunday that had been advertised as part of an Indigenous concert series in Grandview Park.
71-year-old Canadian woman runs every single day for more than 1,000 days
It may seem improbable - even impossible to some - but each day for the last three years, a 71-year-old Toronto woman has laced up her shoes, put one foot in front of the other, and headed out for a run
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses should you have by now?
Here is a summary of the current COVID-19 vaccination guidelines from NACI, for both children and adults who are at increased risk of serious illness and those who are not.
Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan
Moscow test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan, Russia's Defence Ministry said Tuesday, with two boats launching a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometres away.
5 things to know for Tuesday, March 28, 2023
A warning for consumers to expect to pay more next month for three key items, a reminder about COVID-19 booster shots, and police reveal what they know about a deadly shooting at a Nashville school. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while carrying out an arrest in the town of Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years.
-
Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs
Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs.
-
Rise in TTC violence sign of failure to address poverty, mental illness: psychiatrist
A forensic psychiatrist says a rise in violence on Toronto's transit system signals an urgent need to better support people struggling with homelessness, mental illness and addiction.
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
-
Indigenous concert in Vancouver cancelled over questions about performer's identity claims
The Vancouver Park Board and Britannia Community Services Centre cancelled an event Sunday that had been advertised as part of an Indigenous concert series in Grandview Park.
World
-
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant centre near U.S. border
A fire in a dormitory at a Mexican immigration detention centre near the U.S. border left more than three dozen migrants dead, a government agency said Tuesday, in one of the deadliest incidents ever at an immigration lockup in the country.
-
Kim wants North Korea to make more nuclear material for bombs
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for his nuclear scientists to increase production of weapons-grade material to make bombs to put on his increasing range of weapons.
-
Former Taiwan leader begins mainland tour at historic tomb
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou began a 12-day tour of China with a symbolism-laden visit to the mausoleum where a founding figure revered in both China and Taiwan is entombed.
-
Israel tensions ease as Netanyahu pauses judicial overhaul
Israel's political factions opposed to embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began setting up negotiating teams Tuesday after he paused a controversial judicial overhaul plan that had set off unprecedented street protests and a spiralling domestic crisis.
-
Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan
Moscow test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan, Russia's Defence Ministry said Tuesday, with two boats launching a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometres away.
-
Why does Russia want tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus?
Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus appears to be another attempt to raise the stakes in the conflict in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
MP Han Dong says he's retained lawyer, plans to sue Global News over interference report
Toronto MP Han Dong says he is taking legal action over a media report that alleged he spoke to a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 about delaying the release of two Canadians detained in China at the time.
Health
-
Shoppers Drug Mart moves away from medical cannabis, will send patients to Avicanna
Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is moving away from its medical cannabis distribution business and preparing to transfer patients to a platform run by biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc.
-
Getting an extra consultation before surgery might not give you a better outcome: Canadian study
A new study that looked at more than 300,000 patients found that a medical consultation prior to a routine surgery wasn’t connected to a better surgical outcome, suggesting these consultations might not be necessary.
-
Gender-affirming care bans expanding, access being cut: U.S. laws now targeting transgender adults
In some U.S. states, proponents of gender-affirming care bans have argued for the last few years that minors are too young to make these medical decisions — but in 2023, legislative attempts to limit the health-care options for transgender youth have expanded to a new age group: adults.
Sci-Tech
-
IAEA head: Increased combat around Ukrainian nuclear plant
Fighting has intensified near a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is Europe's largest, further increasing the possibility of a war-related nuclear accident, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday.
-
No atmosphere found at faraway Earth-sized world, study says
The Webb Space Telescope has found no evidence of an atmosphere at one of the seven rocky, Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star.
-
Scientists say they've solved the mystery of cigar-shaped comet 'Oumuamua
Scientists now say they know outerspace object ‘Oumuamua is, and the answer is more simple than some previous theories have suggested.
Entertainment
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's experts to testify in Utah ski crash case
Gwyneth Paltrow's attorneys are expected to call a series of experts and read depositions from her two teenage children on Tuesday in the first full day of the movie star's trial that they have to call witnesses to make their case.
-
Prince Harry returns to court in tabloid phone hacking case
Prince Harry returned to a London court Tuesday for a second day of hearings to see if the phone hacking lawsuit he brought with Elton John and other celebrities can withstand a challenge from the publisher of The Daily Mail.
-
Queer photographer Evergon, witchy artists Fastwurms among Governor General winners
A photographer whose work documents and celebrates the homoerotic is among the winners of this year's Governor General Awards in Visual and Media Arts.
Business
-
France braces for violence in new wave of pension protests
Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms kicked off again Tuesday across France, with police security ramped up against feared violence and government warnings that radical demonstrators intend "to destroy, to injure and to kill."
-
Wall Street quiet as stability appears to return for banks
U.S. futures are flat in light trading Tuesday as anxiety over the strength of the global banking sector, triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, eased.
-
Bring title insurers under anti-money laundering rules, former executive says
Title insurers need to be brought under anti-money laundering rules to fight against scam artists who impersonate homeowners to sell or mortgage their properties, a former insurance executive says.
Lifestyle
-
71-year-old Canadian woman runs every single day for more than 1,000 days
It may seem improbable - even impossible to some - but each day for the last three years, a 71-year-old Toronto woman has laced up her shoes, put one foot in front of the other, and headed out for a run
-
Attending live sports may be good for your well-being: research
If you're feeling alone or dissatisfied, a new research suggests that watching live sports in person may help you to improve your level of well-being and reduce that feeling of loneliness.
-
Residents protest zipline on iconic Rio mountain
Some 200 protesters gathered beneath Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Sugarloaf Mountain to protest the ongoing construction of ziplines aimed at boosting tourism, alleging it will cause unacceptable impacts.
Sports
-
Vanisova's OT goal seals Toronto Isobel Cup; beats Minnesota
Tereza Vanisova scored 4:23 into overtime, and the Premier Hockey Federation's Isobel Cup is heading to Canada for the first time in its eight-year history following the Toronto Six's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Whitecaps on Sunday night.
-
Attending live sports may be good for your well-being: research
If you're feeling alone or dissatisfied, a new research suggests that watching live sports in person may help you to improve your level of well-being and reduce that feeling of loneliness.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo happy again with Portugal's national team
Cristiano Ronaldo is feeling at home again. It took only two games for him to make his peace with Portugal's national team and show he is not done impressing at the international level just yet.
Autos
-
St. Louis sues Kia, Hyundai after TikTok challenge sparks rash of car thefts
A federal lawsuit filed Monday by the city of St. Louis accuses automakers Kia and Hyundai of failing to install industry-standard anti-theft technology, resulting in thousands of vehicle thefts in the Missouri city.
-
Dash cam captures dramatic moment loose tire sends car flying in air on L.A. freeway
Dramatic video shows a loose tire crashing into a vehicle and launching it several feet into the air on a Los Angeles freeway.
-
Two-thirds of Canadians with disabilities found barriers on planes, trains: audit
About two-thirds of people with disabilities encountered barriers on federally regulated planes and trains in 2019 and 2020, highlighting a lack of consultation and enforcement by agencies involved, the federal auditor general says in a new report.