Gwyneth Paltrow insisted Utah ski collision wasn't her fault
Gwyneth Paltrow insisted Friday on the witness stand that a ski collision at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016 wasn't her fault, claiming the man suing her had run into her from behind.
Paltrow testified that the crash shocked her -- and said that she worried at first that she was being "violated."
"There was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise," she said.
"My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening," the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer added, clarifying on the stand that the collision was not a sexual violation.
Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist who is suing her, are expected to give opposing accounts of the crash while their attorneys jostle to convince the 8-member jury which skier was positioned downhill and who had the right of way.
Throughout Paltrow's heavily anticipated testimony, the founder-CEO of Goop calmly and repeatedly said that Sanderson, sitting several feet away in court, crashed into her. After the collision, Paltrow acknowledged that she yelled at Sanderson and didn't stop to ask if he was OK. She said her family's ski instructor promised to give Sanderson her contact info, according to rules of the slope.
To draw attention to her wealth and privilege, Sanderson's lawyers probed Paltrow about the price of ski instructors at posh Deer Valley Resort -- and her decision to leave the mountain to get a massage the day of the crash.
Sanderson and his four-member legal team dispersed themselves across the courtroom to possibly reenact the crash for the jury, whose members perked up after days of yawning through jargon-dense medical testimony about his broken ribs, concussion and brain damage.
Paltrow's attorneys objected to her participation in such a reenactment. Throughout the week in Utah, her legal team has asked for special restrictions, including limiting photography both in the courtroom and in the public parking lot outside -- where a rope cordons off Paltrow's entrance and exit paths.
Next week, Paltrow's team may call her back to the stand, as well as medical experts, ski instructors and her two children, Moses and Apple. Sanderson is also scheduled to testify Monday.
The trial has touched on themes ranging from skier's etiquette to the power -- and burden -- of celebrity.
After the collision, Sanderson sent his daughters an email with the subject line: "I'm famous ... At what cost?" One of the daughters wrote back: "I also can't believe this is all on GoPro."
GoPro cameras are commonly worn by outdoor athletes including skiers to capture action sports.
Sanderson's daughter, Shae Herath, testified Friday that she didn't know whether GoPro footage existed, despite her email. She said her father told her over the phone that he assumed there must be footage of the collision -- from someone on the crowded run with a camera affixed to their helmet.
"There was this big, blood curdling scream. Someone would've looked," Herath said, recalling the conversation with her father about how Paltrow shrieked during their collision.
While Sanderson's attorneys have focused on their client's deteriorating health, Paltrow's legal team has intrigued the jury with recurring questions about the mysterious, missing GoPro footage. No video footage has since been located or entered as evidence.
The trial thus far has shone a spotlight on Park City, Utah -- the posh ski town known for rolling out a red carpet for celebrities each January during the Sundance Film Festival -- and skiers-only Deer Valley Resort, where Paltrow and Sanderson collided. The resort is among the most upscale in North America, known for sunny slopes, apres-ski champagne yurts and luxury lodges.
The proceedings have delved deep into the 76-year-old Sanderson's medical history and personality changes, with attorneys questioning whether his deteriorating health and estranged relationships stemmed from the collision or natural process of aging.
After a judge threw out Sanderson's earlier US$3.1 million lawsuit, Sanderson then claimed damages of "more than US$300,000." Paltrow has countersued for a symbolic US$1 and attorney fees, and one of her attorneys even waved a US$1 bill toward the jury. In 2017, Taylor Swift similarly countersued a radio host for the same, symbolic amount of US$1. When asked whether she's friends with Swift, Paltrow said no, but that she was "friendly" with the singer.
The amount of money at stake for both sides pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multiyear lawsuit, private security detail and expert witness-heavy trial.
Lawyers for Paltrow have raised questions about Sanderson's mentions of their client's celebrity as well as what they called his "obsession" with the lawsuit.
The first three days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal doctor, a ski companion and his two daughters, who spoke about his post-concussion symptoms.
On Thursday Paltrow's attorneys asked Sanderson's daughter whether her father thought it was "cool" to collide with a celebrity like Paltrow, the Oscar-winning star of "Shakespeare in Love." She denied this characterization.
Paltrow's attorneys have cast doubt on Sanderson's medical experts and suggested that the lawsuit could be an attempt to exploit her fame and celebrity.
----
Associated Press writer Anna Furman contributed reporting from Los Angeles.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Most Canadians believe speeding tickets should be tied to income: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. found that the majority of Canadians support tying speeding tickets to income, otherwise known as ‘progressive punishment.’
Trudeau says his kids 'no longer access' TikTok after Canadian government ban
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's teenage daughter and son, Ella-Grace and Xavier, 'no longer access TikTok,' the father of three told reporters during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa on March 24.
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
As it happened: U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
After a day of meetings on Parliament Hill, U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced updates on various cross-border issues. CTVNews.ca breaks down Biden's first presidential visit to Canada, as it happened.
Canada’s Ivvavik National Park among most remote and beautiful places in the world: Big 7 Travel
Global travel site Big 7 Travel ranked the most remote and beautiful places in the world, and only one Canadians location—Ivvavik national park—is among them.
Eugene Levy, Sarah Polley, Jean Chretien, the two Michaels among guests at Biden gala dinner
Notable people will be in attendance at Friday’s gala dinner with U.S. President Joe Biden, hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum, including former prime ministers and celebrities.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau introduces Jill Biden to curling during Ottawa visit
The first lady of the United States got a sweeping introduction to Canadian sports culture in Ottawa Friday as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau took Jill Biden to the curling rink for her first trip to Ottawa.
Canada
-
As it happened: U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
After a day of meetings on Parliament Hill, U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced updates on various cross-border issues. CTVNews.ca breaks down Biden's first presidential visit to Canada, as it happened.
-
Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec
Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.
-
Trudeau says his kids 'no longer access' TikTok after Canadian government ban
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's teenage daughter and son, Ella-Grace and Xavier, 'no longer access TikTok,' the father of three told reporters during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa on March 24.
-
Canada’s Ivvavik National Park among most remote and beautiful places in the world: Big 7 Travel
Global travel site Big 7 Travel ranked the most remote and beautiful places in the world, and only one Canadians location—Ivvavik national park—is among them.
-
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
-
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
World
-
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump
A powdery substance was found Friday with a threatening letter in a mailroom at the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the latest security scare as the prosecutor weighs a potential historic indictment of former President Donald Trump, authorities said.
-
Jet pitched wildly, killing 1, amid cockpit warnings: NTSB
A business jet flying over New England violently pitched upward then downward, fatally injuring a passenger, after pilots responding to automated cockpit warnings switched off a system that helps keep the aircraft stable, U.S. transportation investigators reported Friday.
-
Teachers press school safety in wake of Denver shooting
Colorado teachers flooded into the state Capitol Friday to press for better protections for students and school staff after a 17-year-old Denver student shot two administrators, fled to the mountains and killed himself.
-
2 dead in Missouri flash flood; tornado threat in the South
A car was swept away and two passengers drowned early Friday in Missouri during torrential rains that were part of a severe weather system roaring across parts of the Midwest and South.
-
DEA review gives short shrift to foreign corruption scandals
After nearly two years and at least US$1.4 million spent, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Friday released an external review of its overseas operations that gave short shrift to recent corruption scandals and offered a series of recommendations that critics dismissed as overly vague.
-
Donald Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury
A lawyer for Donald Trump was back in court Friday after being ordered to answer questions before a grand jury investigating the possible mishandling of classified documents at the former president's Florida estate.
Politics
-
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
-
Trudeau says he accepts MP's choice to leave Liberal caucus amid meddling allegations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he accepts Han Dong's decision to leave the Liberal caucus after an allegation he spoke to a Chinese diplomat about delaying the release of two Canadians.
-
Trudeau says his kids 'no longer access' TikTok after Canadian government ban
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's teenage daughter and son, Ella-Grace and Xavier, 'no longer access TikTok,' the father of three told reporters during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa on March 24.
Health
-
Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate
Hershey Co. is looking to reduce 'trace' amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals.
-
For Muslims with eating disorders, fasting in Ramadan brings new challenges
A growing number of Muslim doctors and psychologists are trying to bridge the gap between faith leaders and worshippers with eating disorders, who say they face marginalization when trying to access support within their own communities, as well as in the public health system.
-
Autism now more common among Black, Hispanic kids in U.S.
For the first time, autism is being diagnosed more frequently in Black and Hispanic children than in white kids in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
-
Manitoba-designed satellite heading to International Space Station
A project created by students and faculty at the University of Manitoba will be blasting off into space later this spring to conduct research.
-
Trudeau says his kids 'no longer access' TikTok after Canadian government ban
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's teenage daughter and son, Ella-Grace and Xavier, 'no longer access TikTok,' the father of three told reporters during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa on March 24.
Entertainment
-
Former 'Family Feud' contestant charged in wife's slaying
A former contestant on the long-running television game show 'Family Feud' has been charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.
-
With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art
Greece on Friday welcomed the return of ancient artifacts from the Acropolis, furthering a campaign to press the British Museum to hand back a collection of sculptures taken from the ancient site in Athens more than 200 years ago.
-
Selena Gomez wants the Hailey Bieber hate to stop
Selena Gomez is once again asking people to be kinder to Hailey Bieber.
Business
-
Utah social media law is ambitious, but is it enforceable?
Utah's sweeping social media legislation passed this week is an ambitious attempt to shield children and teens from the ill effects of social media and empower parents to decide whether their kids should be using apps like TikTok or Instagram.
-
Most Canadians believe speeding tickets should be tied to income: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. found that the majority of Canadians support tying speeding tickets to income, otherwise known as ‘progressive punishment.’
-
Wall Street ends higher, marking 2nd winning week in a row
A late-afternoon turnaround on Wall Street left stocks higher Friday as the market shook off a weak start amid worries about banks on both sides of the Atlantic.
Lifestyle
-
One of the world's best Chinese restaurants is in Tokyo
Japanese chef Tomoya Kawada has achieved a feat no other restaurateur has before; he's created the world's only three-Michelin-star Chinese restaurant in a non-Chinese-speaking city.
-
Dinner fit for a president: Friday's menu showcases Canadian ingredients
United States President Joe Biden is staying in Ottawa on his short trip north of the border, but the catering team from the National Arts Centre plans to take him on a cross-country culinary tour Friday evening.
-
Feet for a king: Westminster Abbey to offer barefoot tours
People who visit London's Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III will be allowed to stand on the exact spot where he was crowned, but they will need to make sure they don't have holes in their socks for the shoeless tour, designed to protect the abbey's medieval mosaic floor.
Sports
-
Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night events
Pride nights, held annually for several years by National Hockey League teams to show support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, are in the spotlight following several high-profile incidents this season.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden says he likes Canadian teams 'except the Leafs'
U.S. President Joe Biden says he is a fan of all of Canada’s sports teams, except for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | New police force should be appointed to take over investigation into death of teenaged hockey player, complaint says
An Ontario couple has filed a request with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) to appoint a new police force to investigate the death of their 17-year-old son Benjamin, who died during a hockey team-bonding event in September 2019.
Autos
-
'Top Gear' stops filming due to accident, co-presenter with serious injuries
The making of the hugely popular BBC car show 'Top Gear' has been halted following a crash during filming in December that left co-presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff with serious injuries, the broadcaster said late on Thursday.
-
Hong Kong traffic accident leaves 87 people injured
Four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel Friday and 87 people were injured, including children.
-
California may punish oil companies for high gas prices
California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to US$8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits.