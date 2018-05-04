

Relaxnews





The legendary American hard rock band is releasing a "Locked N' Loaded" box set, for the princely sum of US$999, featuring 49 previously unreleased songs.

The box set is actually part of an upcoming reissue of the band's 1987 debut album, "Appetite for Destruction," out June 29 in a variety of formats. One such format is this huge box set, featuring a handmade 3D cross, priced at $999. The box set, together with the Super Deluxe Edition of the reissue, includes 49 previously unreleased songs.

Other paraphernalia in the box set includes a 96-page book with rare photos from frontman Axl Rose's personal collection, four CDs comprising 73 tracks -- including 49 previously unreleased songs -- and a Blu-ray.

The box set is available to order at https://www.gunsnroses.com/.

Guns N' Roses are set to play festivals as well as arena shows in Europe throughout June and July.

Watch "Guns N' Roses - Locked N' Loaded (Unboxing Video)" on YouTube: https://youtu.be/CpVrCQv3m7c