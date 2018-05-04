Guns N' Roses box set with 49 unreleased songs coming in June
Axl Rose (L), lead singer of the U.S. rock band Guns N' Roses, performs with Slash at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark, June 27, 2017. (Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen / Scanpix Denmark / AF)
Relaxnews
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 7:49AM EDT
The legendary American hard rock band is releasing a "Locked N' Loaded" box set, for the princely sum of US$999, featuring 49 previously unreleased songs.
The box set is actually part of an upcoming reissue of the band's 1987 debut album, "Appetite for Destruction," out June 29 in a variety of formats. One such format is this huge box set, featuring a handmade 3D cross, priced at $999. The box set, together with the Super Deluxe Edition of the reissue, includes 49 previously unreleased songs.
Other paraphernalia in the box set includes a 96-page book with rare photos from frontman Axl Rose's personal collection, four CDs comprising 73 tracks -- including 49 previously unreleased songs -- and a Blu-ray.
The box set is available to order at https://www.gunsnroses.com/.
Guns N' Roses are set to play festivals as well as arena shows in Europe throughout June and July.
