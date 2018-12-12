

CTVNews.ca with a report from Todd Battis





To many, there were few guitarists who could shred like Jeff Healey, and his former bandmate is making sure everyone knows that.

The Jeff Healey Band dabbled in blues, rock and jazz and, through it all, drummer Tom Stephen was there keeping the beat and also acting as the manager.

Now, 10 years after Healey’s death from cancer, the drummer is revealing stories about the legendary musician in a book entitled "Best Seat in the House: My Life in the Jeff Healey Band.” The book unabashedly outlines the band’s ups and downs over the years.

“This is a story of the genius of a guy. He's a human being like all the rest of us, he had a wicked sense of humour, he could stir it up at the same time,” he told CTV News.

Healey’s personality could make for a truly crazy time on the road.

Stephen’s book outlines more than 20 years of the band’s history with stories that include Healey getting a special audience with Queen Elizabeth II, beating ZZ Top at bowling and once shunning music legend Bob Dylan.

The book even mentions the time then-U.S. president Bill Clinton invited the band to the White House and Healey suggesting he could teach the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards how to play guitar.

During the 1980s, the Jeff Healey Band was a hot ticket and wound up on shows like The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. But Healey’s personality could rub people the wrong way as he didn’t give particular care to fame or other celebrities.

There was even one particular gag Healey would pull if he was on stage with a big name to throw them off.

"He'd leap out of that chair, and these guys would just take a step back and blow their minds,” Stephen recalled, adding that celebs would nearly fall over. “So the joke was, Jeff was bowling for rock stars."

The book describes how Healey’s personality could sometimes get in the way and even created rifts within the band.

"Jeff did a lot of things that didn't really help our career,” Stephen describes.

Still, the drummer fully acknowledges that the late guitarist was the best musician he ever knew.

He said Healey deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as big names like Jimmy Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Music journalist Mike Campbell said that he agrees – but not enough people know just how good Healey really was.

“So if nothing else this [book] is going to bring attention to Jeff which is what Tom [Stephen] wants,” he said.