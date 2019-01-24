

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are appealing to the public for help after a valuable work of art by a Group of Seven painter was stolen from a home in Toronto.

Officers responded to a break and enter call in the city’s Annex neighbourhood on Friday.

Police said an original piece of art painted by Group of Seven painter A.Y. Jackson was taken along with several other items.

The 32” by 40” oil on canvas painting titled “Sun Gleams: Autumn, North Saskatchewan” is valued at more than $200,000, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).