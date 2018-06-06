Griffin envisions a gay president while accepting LGBT honour
Comedian Kathy Griffin accepts a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood for her longtime support of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Pablo Arauz Pena, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 6:55AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Kathy Griffin says she is eagerly awaiting the day when a gay person is elected president of the United States.
Griffin, who was honoured Tuesday night for her activism for LGBTQ issues and raising millions for HIV/AIDS services, says if it happens she wants to be invited to a state dinner and get an overnight stay in the Lincoln bedroom at the White House.
The comedian is still trying to come back from a photo shoot last year in which she posed with a fake severed head of President Donald Trump, leading to lost work and death threats.
Griffin accepted the Rainbow Key Award from leaders of West Hollywood, California, with a fiery speech. She wore an outfit entirely of Kate Spade apparel in tribute to the designer who was found dead in New York earlier Tuesday.