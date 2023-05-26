Green carpet in United Arab Emirates welcomes India's film elite for Bollywood awards ceremony

A man walks past the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Nir Elias/Pool via AP) A man walks past the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Nir Elias/Pool via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social