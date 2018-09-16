'Green Book' wins People's Choice Award at Toronto International Film Festival
Actors Viggo Mortensen, left to right, director Peter Farrelly, Octavia Spencer and Mahershala Ali pose on the red carpet before the screening of "Green Book" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:21PM EDT
TORONTO -- "Green Book" has won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Peter Farrelly directed the comedy-drama, which stars Mahershala Ali as a classical pianist and Viggo Mortensen as his chauffeur.
The $15,000 People's Choice prize is sponsored by Grolsch.
The honour is often a predictor of Academy Award success.
Several previous People's Choice Award winners have gone on to win the best picture Oscar including "12 Years a Slave," "The King's Speech" and "Slumdog Millionaire."
The award was handed out today in a ceremony that marked the end of the 11-day festival.
Last year's People's Choice winner was "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."