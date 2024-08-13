Grant Ellis is the new 'Bachelor'

Entertainment

    Grant Ellis didn’t win Jenn Tran’s heart on “The Bachelorette,” but he is still in the love game.

    Following his emotional exit from Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” it was announced that the “self-proclaimed mama’s boy” will be looking for his match as the lead on the 29th season of “The Bachelor.”

    “The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights,” according to a press release from ABC, which airs both shows. “As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humour and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

    In a video shared on “Good Morning America” Tuesday, Ellis further shared what he’s looking for in a mate.

    “I’m looking for a love that’s kind and understanding. Some qualities I’m looking for in a potential partner is somebody who’s adventurous, somebody who’s affectionate and somebody who’s loving,” he said. “I can’t wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off; it’s going to be so fun and I hope you guys tune in. Peace!”

    “The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, which share a parent company with CNN.

    The new season of “The Bachelor” will air next year on as yet unannounced date.

