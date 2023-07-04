Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible
Last month, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry.
Of those newly instituted guidelines, protocols involving technological advancements in machine learning sparked headlines: "Only human creators" could win the music industry's highest honour in a decision aimed at the use of artificial intelligence in popular music.
"A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any category," the rules read in part.
As the music industry continues to come to terms with this new technology, so too will the Grammys, says Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason jr.
Mason tells The Associated Press that "Here's the super easy, headline statement: AI, or music that contains AI-created elements is absolutely eligible for entry and for consideration for Grammy nomination. Period."
But he adds that "What's not going to happen is we are not going to give a Grammy or Grammy nomination to the AI portion."
He explains that if an AI or voice modelling program performs the lead vocal on a song, the track would be eligible in a songwriting category, for example, but not a performance category, because "what is performing is not human creation.
But Mason says if a song was sung by an actual human in the studio, and they did all the performing, but AI wrote the lyric or the track, the song would not be eligible in a composition or a songwriting category.
The Recording Academy has long considered setting rules related to AI following the popularity of new songs created alongside AI technology: David Guetta's "Emin-AI-em", the AI -compositions of TikTok user @ghostwriter977, Grimes' voice modelling AI software.
The new Grammy AI protocols were announced three days after Paul McCartney shared that "the last Beatles record" had been composed using artificial intelligence to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo.
Without knowing the extent of the technology, Mason couldn't confirm or deny whether the song would be eligible for a Grammy nomination.
The 2024 Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, airing live on CBS and livestreamed on Paramount+.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec
A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
Prisons head said process to notify minister of Bernardo transfer was followed: email
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
Watch: U.S. police officer rescues woman from burning car
A U.S. police officer rushed to rescue a woman from a burning vehicle, potentially saving her life, after a crash on a Georgia highway on Saturday.
'Where We Ate' a love letter to 150 iconic Canadian restaurants from pre-Confederation era to present day
From the pre-Confederation era to present day, Gabby Peton’s debut book 'Where We Ate' takes Canadians inside a time machine for a taste of some of the country’s most iconic restaurants over the last century and a half.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
Canada
-
Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec
A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.
-
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
-
Indigenous activist uses traditional knowledge in a modern world to inspire climate action
After about 10 years as an Indigenous rights and clean water activist, Autumn Peltier says her job is far from over, with drinking water advisories still in place across various Indigenous communities. But one thing is still giving her hope: the next generation of climate activists.
-
B.C. port workers' strike enters 4th day as bargaining stalls
Talks to end a strike at British Columbia’s ports are now stalled, with both sides accusing the other of being unreasonable.
-
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
-
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
World
-
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with large-scale raid of Jenin camp
A Palestinian man drove his car into a crowded bus stop in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and then began stabbing people, wounding eight in an attack praised by the Islamist militant group Hamas as a response to Israel's ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.
-
Why is Israel attacking Jenin? The West Bank operation explained
Israel unleashed a major raid on July 3 on Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian militant stronghold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, killing at least 10 Palestinians in clashes with gunmen. Here is what you need to know about Jenin.
-
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
-
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive grinds on
Russian air defences on Tuesday foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city's international airports, officials said, as a Western analysis said that Russia has managed to slow Kyiv's recently launched counteroffensive.
-
Shooting after local festival leaves 3 dead and 8 injured in Texas, police say
Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.
-
Russian fighter jet crashes into the Pacific, and the fate of the MiG-31's 2 crew members is unknown
A Russian fighter jet crashed on Tuesday during a training mission off the country's Pacific coast and the fate of its two crew members wasn't immediately known.
Politics
-
Prisons head said process to notify minister of Bernardo transfer was followed: email
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
-
Joly concerned for safety of India's diplomats, calls protest poster 'unacceptable'
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she is concerned about the safety of India's diplomats following what she calls an "unacceptable" poster for an upcoming protest near Toronto.
-
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
Health
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street
More people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
Australia is the first nation to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
-
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
-
Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads
Facebook lost a legal challenge Tuesday at the European Union's top court over a groundbreaking German anti-trust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising.
Entertainment
-
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular 'Barbie' movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
-
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, 'I don't bat for that team'
A man who met Kevin Spacey in a pub says that at one point when they were alone during a night of heavy drinking with others, the actor kissed his neck twice and grabbed his crotch.
-
Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible
Last month, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry.
Business
-
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
-
CBRE report says office vacancy rate in Q2 rose to highest level since 1994
A report by commercial real estate firm CBRE says the national office vacancy rate in Canada climbed in the second quarter to its highest level since 1994.
-
B.C. port workers' strike enters 4th day as bargaining stalls
Talks to end a strike at British Columbia’s ports are now stalled, with both sides accusing the other of being unreasonable.
Lifestyle
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
-
Children who start reading for pleasure early had better academics, mental health as teens: study
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Sports
-
Canada goalkeeper and captain Borjan out for remainder of Gold Cup
Canada captain Milan Borjan will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury. Canada Soccer says the goalkeeper has returned to Europe so that he can recover ahead of the 2023-24 club season.
-
'A dream come true': Max Domi follows in father's footsteps, joins Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, US$3-million contract on Monday.
-
Japan court finds consultant guilty of taking bribes in sprawling Tokyo Olympics trial
One of several Japanese officials charged in a widespread bribery scandal involving Tokyo Olympic organizers was found guilty Tuesday but avoided jail time.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.