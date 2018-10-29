Grammy-winning singer Candi Staton says she has breast cancer
In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, Candi Staton arrives at the Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Staton says she's been diagnosed with breast cancer. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 4:24PM EDT
NEW YORK - Singer Candi Staton says she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The 78-year-old said she received the news over the summer on the first day of rehearsals for her tour. She writes in a statement, "I decided to keep it to myself and do some soul searching. I went through all of the emotions: denial, poor me and anger."
But she says that being on the road helped her.
Staton will begin 12 weeks of chemotherapy on Tuesday. She says she found a lump through self-check and she's encouraging women, "including elderly women -- to get a regular mammogram."
The Grammy-nominated soul and gospel singer's Top 40 hits include "Young Hearts Run Free" and a cover of Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man." Staton released the album, "Unstoppable," earlier this year.