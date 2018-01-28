

The Associated Press





Here is a partial list of winners in the top categories at the Grammy Awards, announced Sunday by The Recording Academy.

-- Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.

-- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.

-- Best pop vocal album: -- "Divide," Ed Sheeran.

-- Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.

-- Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.

-- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.

-- Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy" -- The Weeknd.

-- Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.

-- Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.

-- Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.

-- Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."

-- Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.

-- Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.

-- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."

-- Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.