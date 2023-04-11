Gordon Lightfoot cancels Canada, U.S. concert dates over health issues

Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot is cancelling his upcoming U.S. and Canadian shows, citing ongoing health issues, his representative said on Tuesday.

"Gordon Lightfoot announces the cancellation of his U.S. and Canadian concert schedule for 2023," the statement read. "The singer is currently experiencing some health related issues and is unable to confirm rescheduled dates at this time."

While there were no details given on the specific health issues the 85-year-old singer is experiencing, his representative thanked the public for respecting Lightfoot's privacy during his recovery.

Between April and October of this year, the Ontario-born singer was scheduled to perform 18 shows across the U.S., and one show in Kitchener.

Lightfoot, known for his many hits including “If You Could Read My Mind," previously postponed his 2021 tour dates after fracturing his wrist, for which he underwent surgery.