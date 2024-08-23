Entertainment

    • Gord Downie rejected offer to become a hologram in his final years, bandmates say

    Gord Downie performs at WE Day in Toronto on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Gord Downie performs at WE Day in Toronto on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Gord Downie wasn't interested in ever becoming a hologram musician.

    It's an offer his former Tragically Hip bandmates say he confronted around the time he went public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2016.

    Hip guitarist Paul Langlois told The Canadian Press that one prominent hologram company, known for creating digital versions of deceased performers, approached the band wondering if the "Ahead By a Century" performer might want to sign up.

    "Gord was sharp enough that he was the same Gord," Langlois said.

    "And he was just like, 'Are you kidding me? No chance.'”

    Hologram concerts have become increasingly popular in the music industry as the estates of Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse and many others have approved digital recreations of the deceased artists.

    Living Swedish pop superstars ABBA helped develop the cutting-edge concept when they set up a residency with younger versions of themselves performing for a live audience.

    Downie died in October 2017, after the Hip wrapped a whirlwind final tour.

    While promoting the four-part documentary "The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal," Langlois and drummer Johnny Fay said they would honour Downie's word on holograms if they were ever approached again.

    "It’ll be 1,000 'No's' if it’s anything like that," Langlois said.

    "We would all be on the same page in the future."

    "The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal" premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 5 before its streaming debut on Prime Video.

    TIFF runs Sept. 5 to 15.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.

