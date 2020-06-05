TORONTO -- One of the many ways people are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement is by supporting Black-owned businesses.

One Canadian publisher is making this especially easy for book lovers across North America.

Don Gorman, the publisher of Rocky Mountain Books, has created a map displaying more than 250 bookstores across Canada and the United States that are Black-owned and operated.

A total of 61 stores appear on the map. A majority of them are based in the U.S., with only two located in Canada – A Different Booklist in Toronto and Knowledge Bookstore in Brampton, Ont.

Gorman, who is from Victoria, previously mapped out existing independent bookstores across Canada that are allowing customers to shop online, offering local delivery as well as curb-side pick-up services.