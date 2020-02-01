TORONTO -- New data from Google shows what Canadians are searching for ahead of Super Bowl LIV, and they’re split on who they will be supporting.

Canadians living in Ontario and Prince Edward Island are in a 50-50 split rooting for either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, according to Google Trends, with B.C., Alberta, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan rooting for San Francisco.

The Northwest Territories, Yukon, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick are rooting for Kansas City. There did not appear to be a results for Nunavut.

Here are the most-searched snacks by province, according to Google:

Ontario – buffalo chicken dip

Yukon – onion and bacon dip

Alberta – buffalo chicken dip

Manitoba – macaroni and cheese

Quebec – chicken wings

New Brunswick – spinach dip

British Columbia – sandwiches

Newfoundland and Labrador – Korean short ribs

Prince Edward Island – Keto curry

Saskatchewan – bruschetta

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched sporting events globally, with approximately 98.2 million viewers in the United States alone tuning in to the 2019 edition that saw the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13 - 3, according to statistics company Statista.