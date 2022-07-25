'Goodfellas,' 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
'Goodfellas,' 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83.
His publicist Roger Neal said he died Monday morning in Indiana of natural causes.
“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, said in a statement.
In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty's “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone's “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.
Born in Brooklyn in 1939 to a mother who taught piano and father who was a foreman in a robe factory, Sorvino was musically inclined from a young age and attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York where he fell for the theater. He made his Broadway debut in 1964 in “Bajour” and his film debut in Carl Reiner's “Where's Poppa?” in 1970.
With his 6-foot-4-inch stature, Sorvino made an impactful presence no matter the medium. In the 1970s, he acted alongside Al Pacino in “The Panic in Needle Park” and with James Caan in “The Gambler,” reteamed with Reiner in “Oh, God!” and was among the ensemble in William Friedkin's bank robbery comedy “The Brink's Job.” In John G. Avildsen's “Rocky” follow-up “Slow Dancing in the Big City,” Sorvino got to play a romantic lead and use his dance training opposite professional ballerina Anne Ditchburn.
He was especially prolific in the 1990s, kicking off the decade playing Lips in Beatty's “Dick Tracy” and Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese's “Goodfellas,” who was based on the real-life mobster Paul Vario, and 31 episodes on Dick Wolf's “Law & Order.” He followed those with roles in “The Rocketeer,” “The Firm,” “Nixon,” which got him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, and Baz Luhrmann's “Romeo + Juliet” as Juliet's father, Fulgencio Capulet. Beatty would turn to Sorvino often, enlisting him again for his political satire “Bulworth,” which came out in 1998, and his 2016 Hollywood love letter “Rules Don't Apply.” He also appeared in James Gray's “The Immigrant.”
Sorvino had three children from his first marriage, including Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino. He also directed and starred in a film written by his daughter Amanda Sorvino and featuring his son Michael Sorvino.
When he learned that Mira Sorvino had been among the women allegedly sexually harassed and blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein in the midst of the #MeToo reckoning, he told TMZ that if he had known, Weinstein, “Would not be walking. He'd be in a wheelchair.”
He was proud of his daughter and cried when she won the best supporting actress Oscar for “Mighty Aphrodite” in 1996. He the Los Angeles Times that night that he didn't have the words to express how he felt.
“They don't exist in any language that I've ever heard - well, maybe Italian,” he said.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Watch the powerful moment as woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
WATCH LIVE | Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Rogers CEO defends outage response to MPs at committee hearing
Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Tony Staffieri faced questions from MPs about whether a lack of competition in the telecom sector might have contributed to the massive Rogers outage earlier this month, which came as the company awaits government approvals for its purchase of Shaw Communications Inc.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
-
Man charged with killing Muslim family in London, Ont. to be tried elsewhere
The trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., will be held in a different city.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Watch the powerful moment as woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
World
-
Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low security federal prison in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to continue serving her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, Bureau of Prison records show.
-
Philippine leader vows recovery but quiet on human rights
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to considerably ease poverty, boost economic recovery and defend the country's territory in his first key policy speech Monday that avoided contentious issues like human rights and pervasive corruption.
-
'Messed up on so many levels': Videos show Uvalde school chief at centre of police response
Despite questions over who was in command, the first publicly released body-worn camera videos from officers at the Robb Elementary School massacre show Pedro Arredondo, the school district's police chief, at the centre of the police response: giving orders, conveying and receiving information, and officers deferring to his position when confused over their roles or response to the shooting.
-
Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes
Slovakia may consider donating its fleet of Soviet-era MiG warplanes to Ukraine, the Slovak defense minister said Monday.
-
The tough words Trump never spoke: Jan. 6 panel's new video
An original script for Donald Trump's speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included tough talk ordering the Justice Department to 'ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law' and stating the rioters 'do not represent me.'
-
Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners
Myanmar's government confirmed Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country's military takeover last year.
Politics
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Rogers CEO defends outage response to MPs at committee hearing
Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Tony Staffieri faced questions from MPs about whether a lack of competition in the telecom sector might have contributed to the massive Rogers outage earlier this month, which came as the company awaits government approvals for its purchase of Shaw Communications Inc.
-
Canada seeking new torpedo countermeasures for military submarines
The Canadian navy is on the hunt for a new system to defeat hostile torpedoes as it works to extend the life of its four Victoria-class submarines through the mid-2030s.
Health
-
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
-
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Sci-Tech
-
China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
-
Private browsing may not protect you as much as you think
For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in 'private' modes. But clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.
-
Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.
Entertainment
-
Adele announces new dates for her Las Vegas residency
After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele has now announced that she has officially rescheduled her Las Vegas shows.
-
Joni Mitchell surprises Newport Folk Festival with first full set in decades
Joni Mitchell gave the Newport Folk Festival audience the surprise of a lifetime on Sunday when she played her first full live set in more than two decades.
-
'Goodfellas,' 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in 'Goodfellas' and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on 'Law & Order,' has died. He was 83.
Business
-
Stocks off to mixed start as investors wait for Fed meeting
Stocks on Wall Street were mixed in morning trading Monday, as investors braced for a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve this week where it's expected the central bank will raise interest rates sharply to combat inflation.
-
Mustard seed shortage sends seed prices soaring, curbs some supply of condiment
A mustard seed shortage is driving up prices and could leave some store shelves with scant supply before the new harvest hits markets this fall, industry experts say.
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
Lifestyle
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
-
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada releases plan to combat 'toxic' culture ahead of parliamentary hearings
Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat the 'toxic' culture in its sport a day before the start of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization's handling of sexual assault complaints.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title
Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over after winning the Evian Championship.
-
Canadian women's rugby team defeats Italy in long-awaited home game in Langford, B.C.
A strong second-half performance by a rejuvenated Canadian side gave the hosts a 34-24 victory over Italy in a women's international rugby 15s test match at Starlight Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Autos
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.
-
Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd
Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion.
-
Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified
In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.